"No matter what the Supreme Court does in the future, people in Colorado will be able to choose when and if they have children," Polis said while signing the legislation into law, according to Colorado Sun.
"We want to make sure that our state is a place where everyone can live and work and thrive and raise a family on their own terms," Polis added. This is in keeping with Colorado's position to be a "sanctuary state" for abortion access.
Colorado HB 22 1279, otherwise known at the Reproductive Health Equity Act, attests that abortion is a "fundamental right" and that governments shall not "deny, restrict, interfere with, or discriminate against" an individual's right to "have an abortion."
The bill asserts "A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of this state," indicating that an unborn child has no rights.
The bill's signing comes only weeks before the highly anticipated Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which has the potential to overturn the abortion precedent in the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Since the state of Texas passed the "Heartbeat Act," which bans women from getting abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, other conservative-run states passed or proposed similar legislation; while Democratic-run states seek to expand abortion access.
Last month, Idaho became the first state to ban abortions after six weeks with minimal exceptions, similar to Texas' "Heartbeat Act."
The Biden administration vowed last month to ban restrictive abortion bills, and to uphold Roe v. Wade, following Idaho's ban on abortion after six weeks.
"We knew that when Texas passed SB8, its extreme law that blatantly violates the constitutional right reaffirmed by Roe v. Wade, it would invite other states to follow," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference last month.
"Idaho became the first state to adopt a similar law - a six-week restriction relying on private citizens to enforce the law. This development is devastating for women in Idaho, as it will further impede women's access to health care, especially those on low incomes and living in rural communities," Psaki added.
Psaki noted that after Texas' SB8 was signed into law six months ago, women have traveled "hundreds of miles to access care," and that clinics in neighboring states have seen "significant increase in demand since the law went into effect."
"This is unacceptable, which is why President Biden directed a whole of government response to protect women's rights that are currently under attack," Psaki wrote.
"The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to stand with women and support their right to make their own health care decisions, a constitutional right that Roe v. Wade reaffirmed nearly five decades ago. And the President again calls on Congress to act and send a bill to his desk to shut down these radical steps," she concluded.
According to Business Insider, the Supreme Court is set to rule on whether or not to uphold Roe v. Wade this summer as it considers a case related to Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.
12 states so far have enacted "trigger laws," that would come into effect if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Recently, Arizona and Florida both advanced pro-life bills banning abortions past 15 weeks through their legislative chambers.
