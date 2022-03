California legislation to legalize infanticide before and after birth

the murder of unborn and born children would be codified as a legal act, and advertised as "women's reproductive rights."

"AB 2223 is not only a pro-abortion bill - it removes all civil and criminal penalties for killing babies born alive under any circumstances. The bill expressly authorizes any person to facilitate late-term abortions and infanticide without legal repercussions. Life Legal condemns the use of euphemisms like 'personal reproductive decisions' and 'reproductive justice' to justify and encourage the killing of babies in and outside the womb."

The predatory abortion industry is abusing women to rob an entire generation of their right to life

Now, babies that are viable outside the womb are being cut up and vacuumed away because of "women's rights."

Pacific Justice Institute Attorney Matthew McReynolds said:"California lawmakers have crossed a red line" in their diabolical attempt to "legitimize the killing of hours-old and even week-old infants."

"This is not about expanding abortion rights; this is a degree of evil that the overwhelming majority of Americans, regardless of how they identify politically, cannot stomach. We will be working to defeat this insane and diabolical bill."

