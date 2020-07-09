Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
The Babylon Bee
Tue, 07 Jul 2020 04:51 UTC
While the sound of children's laughter wasn't quite as bad as hearing a worship song being sung, Newsom decided to call the police to be on the safe side. The search of the neighborhood only turned up children as they should be: locked inside and looking rather sullen. "I didn't imagine it, though," Newsom said. "Some children were outside enjoying themselves in full violation of the law! And they're still on the loose! They could be playing hide and seek as we speak!"
Police have issued an APB for children playing outside, though so far they have not been spotted. Reportedly, Newsom got little sleep last night, as he just couldn't get it out of his head that out there, somewhere, children were having fun.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Remember the Red Guards before you cheer the woke mobs
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- Tyranny Without a Tyrant: The Deep State's Divide-and-Conquer Strategy Is Working
- Soros set to double 2016 spending, pouring $40 Million into super PAC to help oust Trump and support Dems
- Catalonia makes face masks mandatory in all public spaces, may reimpose lockdown certain regions
- Censorship: Lithuania bans RT claiming it is led by EU sanctioned journalist - but who actually heads different news org
- Best of the Web: No second-wave of coronavirus in Russia, head of Genomic Engineering Lab in Moscow explains why
- Best of the Web: What a mass of rotting reindeer carcasses taught scientists
- Best of the Web: Massive protests rock Serbian capital after govt forces population BACK into Covid-19 lockdown
- Mysteries of Americas earliest inhabitants revealed deep inside Yucatan caves
- Fossil jawbone from Alaska forces rethink of dinosaurs in the Arctic
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Russia arrests ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of spying for Czechs and Americans
- Ex-wide receiver catches 3-year-old thrown from burning building in Phoenix, Arizona
- Genome studies support influence of Native Americans on Polynesians
- Japan flooding kills at least 60 people - 550,000 told to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in an hour (UPDATE)
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- AIPAC opposes Democrat amendment barring Israel using US aid for annexation of West Bank
- Putin's vision for an anti-fascist/open system future and you
- Dir. Gen. Dept. of US Affairs of DPRK Foreign Ministry issues a statement: No intention to sit face-to-face with US
- Tyranny Without a Tyrant: The Deep State's Divide-and-Conquer Strategy Is Working
- Soros set to double 2016 spending, pouring $40 Million into super PAC to help oust Trump and support Dems
- Censorship: Lithuania bans RT claiming it is led by EU sanctioned journalist - but who actually heads different news org
- AIPAC opposes Democrat amendment barring Israel using US aid for annexation of West Bank
- Putin's vision for an anti-fascist/open system future and you
- Dir. Gen. Dept. of US Affairs of DPRK Foreign Ministry issues a statement: No intention to sit face-to-face with US
- The Art of War, for the 21st Century
- Ex-Labour MP faces jail after admitting child abuse image offence
- DOJ and FBI claim they cannot provide documents related to Seth Rich and Clinton emails until after 2020 election
- Were the Skripals secretly executed by Britain's government?
- There seems to be no cure for Washington's warmongering syndrome
- UK resumes arms sales to Saudi Arabia, claims 'possible' war crimes in Yemen are 'isolated incidents'
- Are the Democrats a political party or a CIA-backed fifth column?
- UN expert deems US drone strike on Iran's Soleimani an 'unlawful' killing
- Russian Patriarch urges Turkey to preserve Hagia Sophia's status as museum
- Saudi Air Force brags about shooting down $200 Yemeni drone with $2-million AA missile fired from a $100-million F-15
- Trump rips Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians for eyeing name changes to be 'politically correct'
- In a major shift (or not), Macron swaps out key ministers in government revamp
- Russia to impose 'reciprocal sanctions' on UK following publication of 'Magnitsky List'
- Flashback: Trojan Horse: The National Endowment for Democracy
- Remember the Red Guards before you cheer the woke mobs
- Catalonia makes face masks mandatory in all public spaces, may reimpose lockdown certain regions
- Best of the Web: Massive protests rock Serbian capital after govt forces population BACK into Covid-19 lockdown
- Russia arrests ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of spying for Czechs and Americans
- Ex-wide receiver catches 3-year-old thrown from burning building in Phoenix, Arizona
- The turning point for capitalism: Full employment, demand for workers, increased salaries
- Tucker Carlson: We can't let dems run America...because they hate it!
- Galloway: If you think Scottish nationalism is bad now...just wait and see
- Man shot dead in Bronx while walking with 6-year-old daughter
- The Purity Posse pursues Pinker for countering their ideological narratives
- CNN's Don Lemon clashes with actor Terry Crews: Is BLM about police brutality, or problems in the black community?
- Reddit commentors tell platform: You became RACIST yourself, as it issues (then removes) ban on content portraying 'people of color' as 'aggressors'
- Just #CancelActing? Shia LaBeouf accused of brownface & Halle Berry quits her transgender role - all to please the 'woke' crowds
- Seven torture chambers & cells inside shipping containers discovered in Dutch police raid after crack of encrypted chat app
- Instagram blocks post by supermodel Bella Hadid saying she's proud to be Palestinian
- Slavery rampant in Africa, Middle East; the West wrongly accuses itself
- The Groupthink Pandemic
- Deutsche Bank reaches $150m settlement over 'improper monitering' of Epstein bank transactions
- Aide to Venezuelan Guaido threatens journalists with FBI investigation over 'Twitter hack'
- Couple who painted over Black Lives Matter lettering on California street charged with HATE CRIME
- Mysteries of Americas earliest inhabitants revealed deep inside Yucatan caves
- Genome studies support influence of Native Americans on Polynesians
- The art of Burganov: A lasting reminder of US - Russia friendship
- A historical reminder of what defines the United States, as told by a former slave
- Mysterious Stone Age flint artefacts may be crude sculptures of humans say archaeologists
- Ancient tools unearthed: May rewrite understanding of human history in Central Africa
- Best of the Web: The international dimensions of 1776 and how an age of reason was subverted
- Climate change and the rise of the Roman Empire
- Ancient Aboriginal underwater archaeological site discovered off Western Australia coast
- Best of the Web: The era of Chatham House and the British roots of NATO
- The Kosovo Indictment: Proof of Bill Clinton's Serbian war atrocities
- Ancient Maya reservoirs were polluted with toxins
- Non-tobacco plant identified in ancient pipe for first time
- How US-Qatar regime change deception produced 'Caesar' sanctions and Syria's famine
- Margaret Sanger statues honor a racist and eugenicist; but as with Darwin, let her stay
- Prehistorical petroglyph discovered in central Iran
- Ancient Canaanite scepter may be first proof of life-sized 'divine statues'
- Oldest and largest Viking settlement possibly unearthed in Iceland
- Africa's Lost Kingdoms
- Huge volcanic eruption in Alaska linked to rise of Roman Empire in new study
- Best of the Web: What a mass of rotting reindeer carcasses taught scientists
- Fossil jawbone from Alaska forces rethink of dinosaurs in the Arctic
- Neurologists warn of potential for serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms
- Five MORE asteroids to fly past Earth in coming week, as NASA identifies space rock with highest odds of hitting us
- Chinese scientists reveal analysis of weird substance found on the moon's far side by Yutu 2 rover
- Temperate zones not tropics may host more modern evolutionary innovation according to plant study
- Unexpected metal on moon could signal close connection with early earth
- Two bright new supernovae light up nearby galaxies
- Dying stars breathe life into Earth: study
- White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of life in the universe
- Simulations show Earth's magnetic field can change 10 times faster than previously thought
- Flying snakes exist and now scientists finally understand how they do it
- Mistakes ID critics make: Information theory
- Neowise is 'brightest comet' in 7 years, Russian cosmonaut snaps photo from ISS
- This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower
- New spot discovered on Jupiter
- Coronavirus 2.0 more contagious, but no more lethal: Why that's very good news
- Extragalactic neutral hydrogen emission detected for the first time
- Mind-reading algorithm uses EEG data image reconstruction based on what we perceive
- How to stop artificial intelligence being so racist and sexist
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Japan flooding kills at least 60 people - 550,000 told to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in an hour (UPDATE)
- Summer storm and floods in Sofia, Bulgaria
- Flash floods kill 8 people and 7,000 animals in Mongolia
- Rare storm-driven tsunami forms in Upper Chesapeake Bay
- Floods affecting over a million people across Bangladesh
- Lightning bolt kills 7 cows in Nigeria
- 19,380,000 people now affected by the flooding across China
- Summer floods devastate Serbian crops and raspberry orchards
- Bad weather affects food production all over Italy
- Nishino-shima volcano, Japan erupts to 27,230 ft (8.3 km) - Its highest since 2013
- 21 killed after bus carrying students crashes into lake amid widespread flooding in China - death toll reaches 119
- Temperature extremes: Pole of Cold district that recently recorded desert-like heat of +38C now sees snow in Verkhoyansk, Russia
- Airbus diverts following nose damage caused by hailstorm over New York
- 1-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack at July 4th party in Joliet, Illinois
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 2 others in Granville Township, Pennsylvania
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How bad will the Siberian Arctic wildfires get in 2020
- Major outbreak of noctilucent clouds (NLCs) over Europe
- Powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia
- Summer suddenly turned chilly in southern Norway - FOOT of snow with -7.2C temperatures
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Best of the Web: No second-wave of coronavirus in Russia, head of Genomic Engineering Lab in Moscow explains why
- Canada: Health experts press Ottawa for a more 'balanced approach' to tackling COVID-19 pandemic
- Forced hospitalization: Italy could 'section' people who refuse treatment for Covid-19
- Coronavirus: Why everyone was wrong - immune response stronger than thought
- Exercising with face masks on could be dangerous and here's why
- Complications from COVID-19 may depend on von Willebrand factor in the blood
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Project Salus: Track the People, Track the Food
- Doctor speaks out: 'I've lost all trust in medical research' - financial muscle of Big Pharma distorted science during Covid-19
- STUNNING: Fauci's remdesivir costs $9 per dose, will be sold at $3,000 per treatment — China company linked to Soros will also mass produce the drug
- Suspected case of bubonic plague registered in China, days after cases in Mongolia
- Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death
- Rare case of brain eating amoeba confirmed in Florida
- Déjà vu: GSK recycles its problematic adjuvant into COVID-19 vaccines
- Modelers were 'astronomically wrong' in COVID-19 predictions, says epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis—and the world is paying the price
- Best of the Web: "No one has died from the coronavirus": Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association
- Bubonic Plague? Mongolia quarantines border region with Russia
- Best of the Web: Vindicated: Trump-touted COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine works, according to new study
- Court condemns French state to pay tens of thousands in birth defects cases
- Video of brain clearing out dead neurons captured for first time
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
Protest in Belgrade, Serbia, against return to Covid-19 'lockdown', 7 July 2020
Quote of the Day
A lie cannot live.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
That guy must have adrenochrome IV day and night.
Is there nothing that this imaginary virus can't do?
there is no functioning democracy in amerika. it is really just an oligarchy where political bribery where political bribery determines the...
Which tribe is the most hardcore professional victims in human history?
Yes.... nice rant. But now what? Take a stand and reject the machine how? There are plenty of able bodied at the ready. Taking over another bird...