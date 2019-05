© Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina



If Russia gives up on abortions, its population will grow to 156 million by 2029 and to 166 million by 2039, according to calculations by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.Demographic problems won't be solely solved through money bonuses given to families with kids, known as "maternity capital" in Russia, he warned.The Russian population stood at almost 147 million last year, according to state statistics agency Rosstat. However, it wasAs for abortions,, according to the ombudsman for children's rights, Anna Kuznetsova.Earlier this year, Kirill blasted women who decided to have an abortion after learning of foetal abnormalities, saying that "such practices of killing those with disabilities were only employed in Nazi Germany.", insisting that state funds shouldn't be used to "kill life."The initiative gained some public support, and backing from a number of MPs, but never became a law. But