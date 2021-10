© Unknown



California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that all California school children will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as soon as the FDA approval process is complete.Newsom announced:Newsom notes in his tweet that the measure will be in full effect "following full FDA approval." He announced the news from a classroom.Currently, the FDA allows for children 12 years old and up to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines which have been approved for use in the US.While there have been concerns noted about the risks of vaccines for young people , the FDA has moved ahead with approvals, and is likely to approve lower doses for the under 11 age group.