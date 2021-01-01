Not only have the people behind the recall gathered nearly a million necessary signatures, they are now getting huge donations to keep their efforts going.
The Hill reports:
Campaign to recall Newsom gets first six-figure donationsSo many people are fleeing California that the state is in danger of losing a House seat and Electoral College votes.
A campaign formed to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) received a $500,000 donation this week, the first six-figure contribution to the effort thus far.
A consulting firm based in Irvine called Prov 3:9 offered its donation of half-a-million dollars towards the efforts to generate a recall election of the governor in response to Newsom's handling of coronavirus pandemic measures, Politico reported.
A separate venture capital firm Sequoia Capital also contributed a $100,000 donation towards the recall campaign's efforts, further solidifying the effort's potential, marking the two largest donations it has received to date.
The recall election has been promoted by conservative actors, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox and the California Republican Party. Other notable GOP figures, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, have endorsed efforts to bring forth a recall election for Newsom.
Some California constituents organized a petition for a recall dubbed Rescue California in response to public disagreements with Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The people behind this recall are dead serious:
The people of California deserve better than Newsom.
