© Getty Images

"Today's ruling by the Supreme Court provides great relief for churches and places of worship. The handwriting is now on the wall. The final days of Governor Gavin Newsom's 'color-coded executive edicts' banning worship are numbered and coming to an end. It is past time to end these unconstitutional restrictions on places of worship."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday against California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) restrictions on indoor worship services, agreeing with religious groups they are unconstitutional.The High Court granted a petition from Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena that sought to overturn a lower court's ruling in favor of Newsom's restrictions.Liberty Counsel, which represented Harvest Rock Church, noted thatthe nonprofit litigation firm stated, adding that while Newsom has banned the majority of in-person religious services,The law firm said Newsom's pandemic "Blueprint," released in August with a system of four tiers,Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel chairman, said: