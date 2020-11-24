The San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife attended a birthday party with 'at least a dozen people' from several different households for his advisor Jason Kinney.Newsom attended a dinner party at The French Laundry, a restaurant in Napa Valley that charges $800 per person for their tasting menu while he tells Californians they can't gather with their families for Thanksgiving.Photos of Newsom's swanky dinner party was leaked to Fox LA.According to reporter Adam Housley, there was 22 people in attendance with Newsom, not 12 as previously claimed."Because Yountville is my hometown..and where the French Laundry is located...I thought I'd do some digging. Facts about the Newsom dinner. The bar bill was around 15-thousand. 22 people in attendance, not 12. No masks. All indoors. They got so loud, other patrons complained," Housley said."There was "zero effort" to go outside and there was no social distancing of any type. I'm also told some of those there are now privately laughing at the controversy. Remember this is my little hometown. The walls speak," he added.Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.