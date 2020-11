© AP Photo/Noah Berger



The ruling prevents Newsom from changing existing law under any circumstance.A California judge has ruled that Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order requiring vote-by-mail ballots sent to all registered voters, according to reports.Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman ruled Friday that Newsom did not have the authority to amend or change existing election law - even during a pandemic."I think that is a very dangerous thing," Kiley said in his October testimony, according to Newsweek . "And he's made good on his word, and he's been issuing order after order after order."The governor's lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the June order was rendered moot by the Legislature's passage of a similar bill.The judge earlier tentatively ruled that the governor could issue orders but not change statutes.Newsom's office issued a statement contending that the tentative ruling supported his authority during emergencies. "The tentative ruling makes clear that the Governor's statutory emergency authority is broad, and constitutional, and that the Governor has the authority, necessary in emergencies, to suspend statutes and issue orders to protect Californians," the statement said."Additionally, this ruling has absolutely no effect whatsoever on the current election. We strongly disagree with specific limitations the ruling places on the exercise of the Governor's emergency authority and are evaluating next steps."The governor did not release a statement following the final ruling.