© Jeff Chiu/AP



"Our numbers are going up, not going down. Hospitalization numbers are just starting to creep back up, and I'm very concerned by what we're seeing. We think the most impactful thing we can do, short of going back to a stay-at-home order, is wearing face coverings when we can't practice physical distancing."

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. It follows new guidance from the California Department of Public Health that asymptomatic or presymptomatic people can still spread the disease.Newsom told Los Angeles' ABC7:In the latest guidance, the Department of Public Health explained, "The use of face coverings by everyone can limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing, and/or sneezing, as well as reinforce physical distancing."There are a few exceptions. Children under 2 are exempted from the rules, as are people eating or drinking in restaurants provided they can maintain a minimum 6-foot distance from other customers and staff who are not members of the same household. Additionally, anyone with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering can disregard the order.Newsom said the statewide measure was a necessary step because "we have many municipalities that require mandatory mask wearing, and people are simply not applying it."He did not address how the order will be enforced.In many such counties and cities, residents and business owners eager to return to pre-pandemic life have challenged the need for the widespread use of face coverings, in some cases going so far as to threaten health officials who support the extra precautions.