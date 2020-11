© Gage Skidmore



"We have been arguing that the California Emergency Services Act does not provide for one-man rule. Today, the Court agreed with us. "This is a victory for separation of powers.



"The Governor has continued to create and change state law without public input and without the deliberate process provided by the legislature. Today, the judicial branch again gave him the check that was needed and the Constitution requires."

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom just got some bad news from a federal judge, who ruled thatThe judge also limited Newsom's powers when it comes to making executive orders in the future.Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman ruled that Newsom must stop issuing unconstitutional executive orders after she concluded thatThis comes after months of critics saying that Newsom has been acting beyond his executive powers with the executive orders that he's issued since the start of COVID-19.Heckman said.Republican assembly member Kevin Kiley, who filed this lawsuit against Newsom, took to Twitter to celebrate the ruling."The Judge has ruled in our case against Gavin Newsom. We won," Kiley tweeted.In his lawsuit, Kiley had accused Newsom of seizing power illegally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Since lawmakers already approved the mandate, however, this ruling from the judge will not impact today's election.