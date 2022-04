© WHO



"In this guideline ... we also recognize that cisgender women, transgender men, nonbinary, gender-fluid and intersex individuals with a female reproductive system and capable of becoming pregnant may require abortion care."

Abortion on Demand

"on the request of the woman, girl or other pregnant person without the authorization of any other individual, body or institution."

"While parental or partner involvement in abortion decision-making can support and assist women, girls or other pregnant persons, this must be based on the values and preferences of the person availing of abortion and not imposed by third-party authorization requirements."

Abortion Through the Ninth Month

"Recommend against laws and other regulations that prohibit abortion based on gestational age limits."

No Ultrasounds or Other Pre-Conditions to Abortion

"For both medical and surgical abortion: Recommend against the use of ultrasound scanning as a prerequisite for providing abortion services."

"Legal regulation that limits the availability of abortion by gestational age may require or result in ultrasounds being used to verify gestational age prior to abortion, even though this is not necessary from a clinical perspective."

Abortion Provided Free by Taxpayers

"Respect, protection and fulfillment of the right to health requires States to guarantee, at a minimum, universal and equitable access to affordable, acceptable and quality SRH [sexual and reproductive health] services, goods and facilities, in particular for women and disadvantaged and marginalized groups. Thus, in order to provide an enabling environment for abortion care, ability to pay should not have any bearing on women's ability to access legal abortion services."

Allow Non-Doctors to Perform Abortions

"Such restrictions [requiring that doctors perform abortions] are arbitrary and not evidence based. ... Thus, States must ensure an adequate number of medical and professional personnel and skilled providers in the health system as well as adequate stocks of essential medicines" to guarantee that every desired abortion is carried out.

Restrict Medical Conscience Rights

"Conscientious objection continues to operate as a barrier to access to quality abortion care. It is critical that States ensure compliance with regulations and design/organize health systems to ensure access to and continuity of quality abortion care. If it proves impossible to regulate conscientious objection in a way that respects, protects and fulfills abortion seekers' rights, conscientious objection in abortion provision may become indefensible."

"Although life is a continuous process, fertilization ... is a critical landmark because, under ordinary circumstances, a new, genetically distinct human organism is formed when the chromosomes of the male and female pronuclei blend in the oocyte."



- Ronan O'Rahilly and Fabiola Muller, Human Embryology & Teratology, 3rd ed.

About the Author:

Wesley J. Smith is Chair and Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on Human Exceptionalism. Wesley is a contributor to National Review and is the author of 14 books, in recent years focusing on human dignity, liberty, and equality. Wesley has been recognized as one of America's premier public intellectuals on bioethics by National Journal and has been honored by the Human Life Foundation as a "Great Defender of Life" for his work against suicide and euthanasia. Wesley's most recent book is Culture of Death: The Age of "Do Harm" Medicine, a warning about the dangers to patients of the modern bioethics movement.

It's often said that no right is absolute. But according to the World Health Organization (WHO), that maxim doesn't apply to abortion. pdf ). Indeed, in recommending abortion public policies for all the world's nations to adopt, theReflecting the WHO's culturally imperialistic intent, the guideline oozes with the lexicon of Western political progressivism. It begins by stating:To say the least, most people in the world don't talk like that. Moreover,But then, persuasion isn't really the point. Issuing diktats from on high is.Thus, the guideline advocates:The guideline states categorically that abortion should be availableIt goes without saying that the father of the unborn child should have no say. But in the WHO's elitist view, neither would the parents of pregnant children, whose views on the question are deemed paramount no matter how immature they may be. Indeed, the guideline specifically states:In other words, parental involvement is fine — so long as they accede toMost national laws that allow abortion place gestational time limits on access, particularly once the unborn baby is able to live outside the womb.Why? The WHO claims that gestational limitations are associated with poor health outcomes.The guideline notes thatWell, that is the point because these limits may save the life of a viable child. At the very least, one would expect the guideline to grapple with that crucial moral question of late-term abortion, but they don't write a word. Nor is there any requirement for providing proper medical care for a baby who survives an attempted abortion.The lives of countless babies have been saved by the legal requirement in some jurisdictions that a woman planning an abortion be shown an ultrasound image of her gestating fetus. The idea here is to demonstrate to the mother that her baby is not merely a bunch of cells akin to a tumor. It's an effective pro-life approach. As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.The WHO wants none of that!Avoiding the visceral purpose of laws requiring such tests, the WHO merely sniffs:Perhaps not, but it sure is from the moral view. Countless children are alive and thriving today — who would otherwise be dead — because their mothers saw their picture before they were born.Not only does the WHO want abortion without limitations, butBecause there can never be enough abortions, the guideline advocates allowing non-doctors to terminate pregnancies, stating:The guideline also demands that medical professionals be prevented from saying no if it impedes the "human right" of open access:Remarkably, for a document that claims to be science-based, the guideline ignores theAs one textbook put it:That's basic biology. And for billions of people on the planet, this scientific fact raises substantial ethical questions they want reflected in their society's abortion public policies. Yet, the guideline hubristically ignores these fundamental moral beliefs without acknowledging the views of those who either think abortion is wrong altogether, or that it should be legally constrained in some manner, say, after the first three months of gestation.In other words, the WHO seeks to impose an alien and radical pro-abortion morality on the people it presumes to serve as the world's supposedly premier public health organization. To these elitists, it's not about keeping abortion "safe, legal, and rare,"In a sense, that is a public service. The WHO's "Abortion Care Guideline" illustrates why the out-of-touch technocratic class should never be allowed the unfettered power to craft public policy. Instead of following the guideline's recommendations, the world should consider the source and stuff this awful report directly into the dumpster.