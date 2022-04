© Sebastian Rose via Getty Images

These bouts of severe liver disease tend to be caused by an infectious agent, like a virus

"what is unusual is the number of patients affected and the clustering of cases in the U.K.,"

What is causing these cases?

children who are immunologically naïve,"

U.K. health officials are investigating dozens of cases of unexplained hepatitis, or liver inflammation, that have recently emerged among young children there. Similar cases of pediatric hepatitis have also been reported in the U.S. and Spain., the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on April 8.Potential complications of hepatitis include liver failure and death, and liver transplants are typically used to treat end-stage liver failure, according to Stanford Children's Health "That's the only definitive treatment for acute liver failure," said Dr. Rachel Tayler, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.Tayler and her colleagues authored. However, in a minority of cases, children needed to be assessed for potential liver transplants, and in some cases, underwent transplant surgery, Tayler told Live Science.As officials continue to investigate the cause of these severe acute hepatitis cases, clinicians have been urged to look out for potential signs and symptoms of liver inflammation in pediatric patients, the UKHSA statement reads., meaning yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes. "In milder cases, it can be quite difficult to see," Tayler noted.Other potential symptoms of hepatitis include dark urine, pale feces, itchy skin, joint stiffness, muscle pain, fever, nausea, abdominal pain, lethargy and loss of appetite, according to the UKHSA statement."Parents should be cautioned to take seriously children who have severe vomiting or who develop jaundice and should seek medical attention immediately if these occur," Dr. Jeremiah Levine, director of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology at NYU Langone Health, who was not involved in the investigation, told Live Science in an email. Children should wash their hands to prevent potential exposure to viruses that can cause hepatitis, Tayler said. If any kids catch an infection, they should be kept home to prevent spread of the germ, she added.Dr. Hannah Kirking, a medical epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), informed the Eurosurveillance report authors that the U.S. agency is investigating a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus cases among children in the country. Specifically,In general, severe acute liver disease in children is "relatively uncommon but occurs occasionally," Levine said., but that said, affected children should undergo a complete evaluation to check that they don't have an underlying metabolic disorder, Levine added.In regard to the hepatitis cases in U.K. children,Levine said. "The severity is unfortunately relatively typical.", according to the Eurosurveillance report., had been brought to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with severe hepatitis of unknown cause.unexplained hepatitis cases are reported in Scotland, the report notes."Very quickly, over the course of a week, I had seen four, and then five [cases]," Tayler told Live Science. "The initial cases all presented with jaundice ... what the parents picked up is that the children had just gone yellow."After the NHS issued its alert about the cases, Public Health Scotland (PHS) launched an investigation into these first five cases, which are described in detail in the Eurosurveillance report.Three out of the five children were transferred to specialized centers in England to be evaluated for liver transplant , and one child received a transplant.After investigating these five cases, the PHS team launched a wider investigation to see if any other children had been admitted to Scottish hospitals with unusually high liver enzyme levels or jaundice of unknown cause. Through this searchAll the children had been admitted to a hospital for at least six days as of April 14, and five were still hospitalized, including the one who'd undergone transplant surgery in England.in the weeks or months before their hospitalization; and one tested positive on a rapid test for the coronavirus upon their admission, but this result was not confirmed with a PCR test.on a PCR test of their blood, stool or throat swabs at the time of admission., but officials suspect that the culprit to be an infectious pathogen or a toxic exposure to contaminated food, drinks or toys, the Eurosurveillance report noted., based on the nature of the cases and their timing, the report added. Levine told Live Science that he also thinks "an infectious etiology is more likely than a toxic exposure."The leading hypothesis, for now, is that an adenovirus might be the underlying cause, the Eurosurveillance report authors wrote.they noted., in terms of exposure to common viruses," Tayler said, echoing Levine's sentiment.That said, as an alternate theory, "this may be related to some new SARS-CoV-2 variant ," Levine suggested., Tayler noted.Analyzing samples of liver tissue from the children, especially those who required transplants, may help reveal the underlying cause of the disease, Levine said. These sorts of analyses are being conducted in England, Tayler confirmed.