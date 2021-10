© GoFundMe



An Australian actress living overseas has received an influx of support after suffering from a rare side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine.Melle Stewart,of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.According to GoFundMe,, however her life was turned upside down on June 8, two weeks after her first dose.Waking up at midnight two weeks after her first vaccination, Ms Stewart had a "strange feeling" on the right side of her body. When she tried to get out of bed, she collapsed and was rushed to hospital.Ms Stewart was diagnosed withIn the Therapeutic Goods Administration's most recent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring and reporting , it stated there have been approximately 32.7 million doses administered in Australia.There have also been"The deaths linked to immunisation occurred after the first dose of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) - 8 were TTS cases and one was a case of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)," the TGA said.The TGA notes the benefits of a Covid-19 vaccine "far outweigh" the potential risks of vaccination.The actressWhile she was at hospital in London, neurosurgeons had to remove a large part of Ms Stewart's skull to relieve the pressure on her brain.Ms Stewart spent four and a half weeks recovering in the ICU and was then transferred to an Acute Stroke Unit to commence her rehabilitation, before being taken to a rehabilitation hospital in London for more "intensive treatment".According to the GoFundMe,she had the stroke."The devastation caused by VITT has been profound,' it said."Prior to vaccination, Melle was a fit, healthy 40-year-old, a successful professional actress, dancer and singer who had never been in hospital before."However, at this stage, Ms Stewart. She is learning how to walk, talk and move her right arm and hand."Melle, a vibrant storyteller with an undying passion for language and expression,," the GoFundMe went on."Her road to recovery will be a long one including further surgery to fit a titanium plate to replace the portion of her skull previously removed during surgery."Covid-19 pandemic and travelFor the past few months, Mr Lewis has been his wife's "sole support" andMs Stewart has been unable to work since the stroke, while Mr Lewis has been able to work for part of her recovery, in order to care for her.Both of them work in the performing arts and have been impacted by the pandemic, nowIn addition to needing to pay for the rehabilitation therapy,The two also hope to travel back to Australia when Ms Stewart is strong enough and it is safe to do so.The GoFundMe set up by the couples' families has raised over $168,000 so far.