The first case involves a 12-year-old female living in Liuzhou in Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market before onset. She developed symptoms on November 17 last year and was admitted for treatment on November 20. She passed away on December 4.
The second case involves a 79-year-old man living in Liuzhou in Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market before onset. He developed symptoms on November 18 last year and was admitted for treatment on November 22. He passed away on December 3.
From 2014 to date, 73 human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) have been reported by Mainland health authorities.
@bactiman63
Comment: Bird flu transmission to humans seems to be relatively rare, and mortality from infection seems to be even rarer.
However it is notable that, at least according to the authorities, there is currently a near global bird flu problem which is being tackled with rather stringent containment measures: