Hong Kong health authorities reported today on two fatal human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland from last year.

The first case involves a 12-year-old female living in Liuzhou in Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market before onset. She developed symptoms on November 17 last year and was admitted for treatment on November 20. She passed away on December 4.

The second case involves a 79-year-old man living in Liuzhou in Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market before onset. He developed symptoms on November 18 last year and was admitted for treatment on November 22. He passed away on December 3.

From 2014 to date, 73 human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) have been reported by Mainland health authorities.
