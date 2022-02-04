© Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library



A highly transmissible and damaging variant of HIV has been circulating in the Netherlands for decades, researchers have found.AnThe emergence of a more virulent form of HIV is "a reason to stay vigilant", but it's not a public-health crisis. The mutations found in the new variant, says Joel Wertheim, an evolutionary biologist and molecular epidemiologist at the University of California San Diego. "All of the tools in our arsenal should still work," he says.The findings, published in Science on 3 February, serve as a reminder that. Reports that infections with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 tend to cause mild COVID-19 symptoms have fuelled the narrative that the virus is becoming less deadly. "This is not how it works," says Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern. Although HIV and SARS-CoV-2 are different in many ways, "it's not a given that SARS-CoV-2 will become milder", Hodcroft says.The Science study is a striking example of how changes in virulence can be driven by several mutations in a single HIV strain, Wertheim says.Compared with people infected with other HIV strains,. A drop in CD4 T cells, which help to coordinate the body's immune response to infections, is a tell-tale sign that HIV has damaged the immune system.The researchers estimate that,Using genome sequences, the researchers traced evolutionary relationships between HIV variants to determine how fast the virus had spread., says study lead author Chris Wymant, an evolutionary epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, UK.Wymant and his colleagues— probably as a result of the country's efforts to curb HIV transmission, Wymant says. Two people in other countries were found to have the variant — one in Switzerland, and one in Belgium — but"We are not overly worried about this new variant," says Meg Doherty, director of the Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes at the World Health Organization. But the team's findings underscore the need for pandemic preparedness and surveillance to detect, characterize and respond to new versions of pathogens, she adds.The study highlights the importance of widespread HIV testing and treatment services, says Salim Abdool Karim, director of the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. "It's key to identify infected people quickly and start treatment early, because treatments work well, even against this variant," he says.