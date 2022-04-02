© AP / Efrem Lukatsky



Ukraine's 'International Legion' no longer wants foreign recruits to fight Russia, a spokesman told Canada's National Post on Friday. Despite Kiev once welcoming Westerners with open arms, it has now been revealed that supplies are low, and inexperienced volunteers aren't ready for combat.Volunteers who've already made the journey have told horror stories of being sent to the front lines unarmed and untrained. Following the Russian offensive,Within days of Russia's military assault on the country, Kiev promised visa-free entry for foreigners willing to take up arms against Moscow's forces. Westerners could already enter the state, for 90 days, with just a normal passport.Potential recruits visited Ukrainian embassies across the west and signed up to fight - often with the blessing of their own governments - and made their way to the battlefield.However, the Ukrainian military was soon forced to be more selective about who could join its 'International Legion'.and a 'legion' spokesman told the National Post on Friday that enlistment had been paused entirely."There are multiple reasons (for halting recruiting) with one of them being the lack of firearms," the spokesman said. Boris Wrzesnewskyj, a former MP from Canada who had been helping the 'legion' screen applicants, told the newspaper that inexperienced recruits were of no use on the front lines."Some people assumed they would arrive, they would get quick training, be given a gun and head off to the front," he said. "There are all sorts of consequences if untrained people head in."Lubomyr Luciuk, a Royal Military College (RMC) professor, added. "Very quickly it becomes obvious that some of these well-intentioned volunteers are not ready."On Reddit's 'VolunteersForUkraine' forum, potential recruits and those already in Ukraine swap advice, encouragement, and sometimes horror stories., involving unprepared recruits receiving several days' training before being sent to the front with inadequate equipment.