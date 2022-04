Leaving out facts

Curious omissions

Wonders never cease. First the New York Times. Then CNN. Now the Washington Post has caught up with the Hunter Biden laptop story — only 18 months after the New York Post broke the scandal, and too late for the 2020 election.But now, after our story was censored by Big Tech and dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by Democratic prevaricator Adam Schiff, and 51 former spooks led by former CIA Director John Brennan, apparently it's safe to admit the laptop is real and the emails we published can be easily authenticated.Hunter's laptop is a large piece of the jigsaw puzzle that leads to such a shocking conclusion.But despite acknowledging that the material on the laptop showed that Hunter was "trading on his ­father's name to make a lot of money," as CNN White House correspondent John Harwood put it "There is zero evidence that Vice President Biden, or President Biden, has done anything wrong in connection with what Hunter Biden has done," Harwood said. — did not explicitly exonerate the president but simply rehearsed the legal defenses that Hunter could mount if he is indicted by the Delaware grand jury investigating him over alleged tax evasion, money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.No doubt these august media organs that treated our story with sneering disregard for a year and a half have their reasons for jumping on board. For one thing,But instead of providing its readers with the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, the Washington Post curiously left out crucial facts in two detailed stories about the laptop on Tuesday that totaled a hefty near 7,000 words. The main story was titled "Inside Hunter Biden's multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company: A Washington Post review confirms key details and offers new documentation of Biden family interactions with Chinese executives."It goes into detail about Hunter Biden's business dealings with the state-controlled Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC — which it doesn't mention was the capitalist arm of China's "Belt and Road Initiative," an imperialist pet project of President Xi Jinping that aims to entrap developing countries with massive loans and overtake the United States as an economic power.Nor does the Washington Post mention the company SinoHawk Holdings , which was set up on May 15, 2017, for a joint venture between CEFC and Hunter and his business partners.It does not mention that Bobulinski met Joe Biden twice in 2017, to be vetted as CEO of SinoHawk.Considering the newspaper says it has had possession of a hard-drive clone of Hunter's laptop since June 2021, these are curious omissions, which serve to underplay Joe Biden's role.Another piece of the Biden jigsaw puzzle was provided by Johnson and Grassley's inquiry that accessed confidential "suspicious-activity reports" that banks are required to send to the Treasury Department, and allowed them to track millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan paid into accounts associated with Hunter and Jim Biden and their associates.Johnson says their inquiry was stymied by Democrats, who set up fake FBI briefings for him and then leaked details to the press to cast doubt on witnesses he wanted to subpoena, such as Hunter and his partners.Johnson and Grassley have been vindicated now, but imagine how different history would have been if they had been supported by their own team.