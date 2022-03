A number of ex-intelligence officials who reviewed Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election and dismissed its authenticity as "Russian information" have declined to comment and apologize to the New York Post, the outlet that published the bombshell report in October of that year.When a laptop containing sensitive information and evidence of questionable business dealings was recovered by a computer repair shop in Delaware , Hunter Biden quickly became the center of a polarizing media tug-of-war. The son of President Joe Biden had reportedly dropped off a laptop containing some very incriminating content — material that had the potential to change the direction of a presidential election. The New York Post broke the story in October of 2020.But as steady stream of evidence over the past two years has confirmed the legitimacy of the laptop and its contents, that judgement call has gradually been exposed for what it was: unreliable intelligence.The New York Post recently reported that as many as 51 intelligence experts had questioned the legitimacy of the findings, quickly writing off the discovered materials as foreign misinformation. Many pointed to Russian involvement as a likely source."Do the officials who tried to flip the 2020 election feel any regret for their actions?" the New York Post asked the question in its latest report.CNN pundit Jim Clapper, former director of national intelligence, was among those contacted by the New York Post who stood by the initial assessment.Russ Travers, former National Counterterrorism Center acting director, responded: "The letter explicitly stated that we didn't know if the emails were genuine, but that we were concerned about Russian disinformation efforts. I spent 25 years as a Soviet/Russian analyst. Given the context of what the Russians were doing at the time (and continue to do — Ukraine being just the latest example), I considered the cautionary warning to be prudent."Don Hepburn, former national security executive, answered:"My position has not changed any. I believe the Russians made a huge effort to alter the course of the election . . . The Russians are masters of blending truth and fiction and making something feel incredibly real when it's not. Nothing I have seen really changes my opinion. I can't tell you what part is real and what part is fake, but the thesis still stands for me, that it was a media influence hit job."