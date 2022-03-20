hunter biden
A day after The New York Times acknowledged the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop story, GOP Congressman Darrell Issa called for an investigation into the media and big tech suppression of the scandal, originally reported by the New York Post.

This news is significant as a poll previously put out by the Media Research Center showed that 16 percent of voters who were unaware of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal would have switched their minds and not voted for Joe Biden for president, had they known about it at the time.

The issue for these voters was that the bombshell New York Post story on Hunter Biden was heavily suppressed at the time of the election. On Thursday, the New York Post's editorial board published an op-ed piece that issued scathing remarks against The New York Times, saying that the paper decided more than a year after their The Post's bombshell reporting that "Hunter Biden's business woes" were worthy of a story, and that they finally noted that the Biden laptop is legitimate.

The New York Times piece in question was published on Wednesday and looked into a federal investigation on Biden regarding his tax liability. The New York Post focused on a paragraph located around three-quarters of the way through The Time's piece, which said they have authenticated files obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Tonight, I'm calling for a Congressional investigation into how big tech, mainstream media, and the Democrat industrial complex colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden scandals — and during the last days of the 2020 election," Issa tweeted Thursday.

The reporting from The Post revealed that Joe Biden was substantially more involved in his son's business dealings in Ukraine that he had previously let on. The elder Biden had repeatedly said that he was not involved in his son's affairs, but correspondence found on the laptop abandoned by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop showed that suspicions of influence peddling were not unfounded.