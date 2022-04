A longtime CIA veteran who signed the infamous letter baselessly asserting Russian involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop saga said he wasJohn Sipher retired in 2014 after a 28-year career in the CIA's National Clandestine Service, and he is one of the dozens of former intelligence officials who claimed the laptop story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."Despite offering no proof, Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, along with many in the media, dismissed the laptop story as being a Russian disinformation operation.The letter hedged a bit at various times, noting that "we do not have evidence of Russian involvement." But, it said,Sipher claimed last week: "We didn't say the laptop was fake but that the Russians were spinning the story to create chaos."When he tweeted on Friday that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign over an unrelated matter, that drew out Ric Grenell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence.On Saturday, Grenell tweeted : "Didn't John Sipher sign a letter 3 weeks before the 2020 elections saying don't look at Hunter Biden's laptop because it's Russian disinformation? Now he's lecturing people about ethical behavior?! These people have no shame."Grenell, who is gay, said that "resorting to gay slurs is what people do when they can't debate." Sipher contended it was "a Nixon reference."Sipher replied: "Having you far away from responsibility is a good thing. Subpoena away. You might actually read the letter first."When someone called him a liar, he retorted: "I guess sarcasm is too sophisticated for you. No I didn't lie. Also no, a retired guy signing a letter accurately pointing out that the Russians amplify political stupidity about a non-candidate hardly swings a National election."Grenell tweeted on Sunday: "Is Hunter Biden's laptop 'Russian disinformation' as you said 3 weeks before the 2020 election? And why can't you talk to the New York Post about your claim?"Sipher claimed Grenell seemed "obsessed."Grenell said : "If they hadn't given aid & comfort to the Beijing line to not look inside the laptop then we may have known who The Big Guy was before the election." Grenell also said Sipher "lied about intel."Sipher replied : "How could I have lied about the intel? ... Hardly needed intel to to [sic] see Russian disinformation."He tweeted early Monday morning: "I signed a letter I believed to be true."The Office of the Director of National Intelligence tweeted in March 2021 it had "released the declassified Intelligence Community assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. federal elections." A few days later, Sipher replied, "Funny. We were told we were wrong when we signed this letter." He shared a link to the "Russian disinfo" Politico article.The report released by ODNI in March 2021 concluded that Russia "heavily amplified" stories about Hunter Biden. But it did not reference the Hunter Biden laptop and reached no public conclusions related to it.