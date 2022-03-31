As regular ZeroHedge readers know, the New York Post was excommunicated from social media shortly before the 2020 US election by Big Tech for reporting on shady international business dealings by the Biden family - particularly in Ukraine and China, contained within a trove of emails, text messages, photographs and financial documents that were on a laptop Hunter abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019.
To refresh your memory:
- Hunter Biden Ex-Biz Associate Was Livid Over $5MM Side-Deal With Chinese: Texts
- Why Is The FBI's Top Child Porn Lawyer Involved In Hunter Biden Laptop Case?
- Hunter Biden Laptop Linked To FBI Money Laundering Investigation
- Hunter Biden Witness Moved From Prison Cell After Exposing Influence-Peddling Operation
- Chinese Money Launderer Called James Biden After FBI Arrest, Was Trying To Reach Hunter
- Sperry Exposes The Complete History Of Hunter Biden's Crony-Connected Jobs
- Latest Cache Of Emails Detail How Hunter Biden Earned Millions In China "For Introductions"
More than 50 'former senior intelligence officials' signed a pre-election letter proclaiming the laptop story 'has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.'
The Tide Turns
Two weeks ago, the New York Times confirmed the laptop exists, and is legit - and confirmed several previously reported aspects of the story, including correspondence between Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer, both of whom served on the board Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.
Today, the Washington Post and CNN are piling on - with the post confirming yet more details of the laptop contents, and CNN running a blistering segment and reporting that the federal investigation into Hunter is 'heating up.'
The Washington Post, meanwhile, reports on Hunter's "multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company."
What's going on here?
Whatever the case, Glenn Greenwald isn't about to let the MSM get away with this U-turn unscathed.
Comment: Yet nary a word of apology to journalist Miranda Devine and the New York Post, who broke the story, and suffered unprecedented censorship in the Leftist MSM and social media, in the quest to punt the Grandpa Earpiece, aka The Big Guy, into the White House.