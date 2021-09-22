Ben Schreckinger's The Bidens: Inside the First Family's Fifty-Year Rise to Power, out today, finds evidence that some of the purported HUNTER BIDEN laptop material is genuine, including two emails at the center of last October's controversy.Recall that news of Hunter Biden's laptop was broken by the New York Post shortly before the 2020 election - resulting in a multi-week Twitter ban on the outlet, and a baseless claim spread throughout the MSM and by notable Democrats including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) that it was Russian disinformation.
A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden's emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, "10 held by H for the big guy?" (This person recalled seeing both emails, but was not in a position to compare the leaked emails word-for-word to the originals.)
MORE: Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine. -Politico
Murphy notably received nearly 70,000 'likes' for his tweet calling it "likely Russian propaganda" - claiming he'd "seen the intel."
This story is very simple - Hunter Biden dropped off three computers with liquid damage at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware on April 12, 2019. The owner, John Mac Issac, examined the three and determined that one was beyond recovery, one was okay and the data on the harddrive of the third could be recovered. Hunter signed the service ticket and John Paul Mac Issac repaired the hard drive and downloaded the data. During this process he saw some disturbing images and a number of emails that concerned Ukraine, Burisma, China and other issues. With the work completed, Mr. Mac Issac prepared an invoice, sent it to Hunter Biden and notified him that the computer was ready to be retrieved. Hunter did not respond. In the ensuing four months (May, June, July and August), Mr. Mac Issac made repeated efforts to contact Hunter Biden. Biden never answered and never responded. More importantly, Biden stiffed John Paul Mac Issac-i.e., he did not pay the bill.
When the manufactured Ukraine crisis surfaced in August 2019, John Paul realized he was sitting on radioactive material that might be relevant to the investigation. After conferring with his father, Mac and John Paul decided that Mac would take the information to the FBI office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mac walked into the Albuquerque FBI office and spoke with an agent who refused to give his name. Mac explained the material he had, but was rebuffed by the FBI. He was told basically, get lost. This was mid-September 2019.
Two months passed and then, out of the blue, the FBI contacted John Paul Mac Issac. Two FBI agents from the Wilmington FBI office-Joshua Williams and Mike Dzielak-came to John Paul's business. He offered immediately to give them the hard drive, no strings attached. Agents Williams and Dzielak declined to take the device.
The laptop - while allegedly containing inappropriate photographs of underage girls - revealed that President Biden lied when he said that he had no knowledge of Hunter's business dealings - and was in fact involved with them.
In the final months of the heated 2020 presidential race, The Post revealed a trove of emails from Hunter Biden's laptop that raised questions about his then-candidate father's ties to his son's foreign business ventures, including Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company linked to corruption.The laptop, which was protected by the password "Hunter02" according to the Daily Mail, was considered a national security nightmare.
The emails revealed that the younger Biden introduced a top Burisma executive to his father, then vice president, less than a year before the elder Biden admittedly pressured Ukrainian officials into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.
The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, a Burisma board adviser, sent Hunter on April 17, 2015. -New York Post
And according to Rudy Giuliani, there were disturbing, underage photographs of young girls found on Hunter's laptop which were turned over to police in New Castle County, Delaware. The laptop also contained videos of Hunter smoking crack and engaging in sex acts with an unidentified woman.
Unpacking this monumental election meddling is journalist Glenn Greenwald:
Comment: Raise your hand if you thought there was even a remote chance Hunter's laptop was a fake...not anybody?