Credibility of dollar and euro 'destroyed' - Putin

Ruble rockets on gas currency switch

Russia will now accept payment for gas exports to "unfriendly countries" in rubles only, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the government on Wednesday.The president explained that Russia plans to abandon all "compromised" currencies in payment settlements. He added that illegitimate decisions by a number of Western countries to freeze Russia's assets destroyed all confidence in their currencies.the Russian president said.to determine the procedure for operations for buying rubles on the domestic market for importers of Russian gas.The president added that Russiaprinciples of the contracts. Only the currency of payment will change.The announcement caused a spike in the cost of contracts for gas supply at the TTF European hub, Forbes Russia quoted data from the Intercontinental Exchange as indicating. During Wednesday's trading, the gas price rose from €97 per megawatt hour (MWh) to approximately €108.5 per 1MWh, but after the president's speech, it jumped by another €10 to €118.75 per 1MWh, before retreating to €114 per 1MWh as of 1pm GMT.In the past month, Russia has been hit with several rounds of unprecedented international sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Western sanctions against his country have dealt a large blow to public trust in the two major Western currencies. Many US allies have joined together to impose sweeping restrictions on Moscow in response to its ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.Putin argued that the penalties showed it "makes no sense anymore" to sell Russian goods in the US and the EU while receiving payment in dollars or euros. He said that the ruble will be used for the sale of Russian natural gas to, what Moscow considers to be, "hostile" countries."During the last few weeks, as you know, several Western countries adopted unlawful decisions to freeze Russian assets," Putin outlined during a government meeting held via video link. "The West has de facto destroyed the credibility of its currencies."The ruble has surged on Wednesday after the announcement that payments for gas exports to certain Western countries will be switched to Russia's domestic currency.as unprecedented Western sanctions hit the Russian economy, dropping to record lows of 132 rubles per dollar and 147 rubles per euro on March 7. In mid-February, the currency's exchange rate was around 75 rubles per dollar and 85 rubles per euro.