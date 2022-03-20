NewsReal: Russia, China and the New World Order
Sott.net
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 00:00 UTC
But now a different, non-Western conception of the 'new world order' is emerging, one that Western leaders are loathe to publicly recognize, but which they tacitly acknowledge because they are doing all they can to prevent its occurrence by setting off fires of war and want in a giant 'arc of instability' from the Middle East and Eastern Europe to Central Asia and the Far East.
This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall look at the rise of the 'multi-polar world' headed by the strategic alliance of Russia and China, and the desperate - indeed, reckless to the point of suicidal - attempts of the Western powers to 'contain' it.
Running Time: 02:10:03
Download: MP3 — 89.3 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee. Show Notes
Western agents seek to get inside Putin's head
'Russia, China and a Multipolar World Order', Susan Turner, Asian Perspective Vol. 33, No. 1 (2009), pp. 159-184 (26 pages), Johns Hopkins University Press
The free West is in danger of forgetting why it has always triumphed over dictatorships
War in Ukraine: America is learning the art of humility
Russia gets its own McDonalds called Uncle Vanya. The logo is quite similar too
Fractional Orbital Bombardment System
2,000 Years of Economic History in One Chart
CGTN broadcaster Lui Xin on US foreign policy
Ukraine propaganda stunt: 'Berlin bombed by Russians'
Video apparently showing 'Kinzhal' missile impact
Zelensky in Kiev! Or is that a green screen?
Reader Comments
(From Veterans Today - "Will Russia strike Slovakia?")
[Link]
While I have clung on to the remaining pragmatism regards the escalation of the "de-nazification", I have now no more illusions about it having rattled the last psychopathic nazis out if their rat holes to join their nazi brothers in nazi ukraine. Let the masses flow to nazi europe, they will enjoy the full free pass for everything that has increasingly been denied for those who were unfortunately born in that region.
Now would be a good time for pre-emptive strikes to de-nazify the entire west. It is not only "Do or Die" for Russia - it is do or die for the majority "rest" of the world.
Anti-Semitism 2.0 = Nazi (because we are entering a physical war....while leaving a debate).