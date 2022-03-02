What I find, is that, if we think that Europe is finding itself in a mini-phase of a war, you must consider to adjust certain laws. Many motions have been accepted, for example on wiretapping. They should do the same concerning this matter. At a slightly later stage, we're actually talking about treason rather than fake news. People were hanged and executed for this sort of thing in wartime.Baudet's political party Forum voor Democratie found his comment appalling and will report this to the police. The party tweeted:
Former boss of the MIVD fantasizes at the table at the NPO about the hanging (execution) of an opposition politician. Gert-Jan Segers, leader of the CU (a government party), nods. That this is possible on public broadcasting is life-threatening. FVD will file a report to the police.During an interview with the new broadcasting association Ongehoord Nederland, Baudet said about the situation in Ukraine:
Baudet: You can do two things. You can run into the brick wall and get bruises everywhere and have a horrible war and misery or you can think; 'Okay this is the world as it is and let's deal with it wisely and steer towards negotiations and peace and a neutral role for Ukraine, where it can act as a bridge between the East and the West.reports him as 'pro-Russian', whose statements are "mad", while he's just taking a more objective view of the situation instead of it being a black-and-white good guy-bad guy situation as the mainstream media has been portraying it.
The interviewer then asked him: Why don't you condemn Russia's specific invasion of Ukraine? Because it wasn't necessary, he could've stopped with Luhansk and Donetsk.
Baudet: What would Russia have achieved then? Then Ukraine would have joined the EU. I condemn it in the sense that I deeply regret it... I always condemn war, I'm saddened by every loss of human life. It's just that I think that Russia didn't have that much choice from their perspective. I think Russia was pushed into a corner and couldn't do anything else. That doesn't mean I'm okay with it, that I'm glad it happened. I find it horrible, but I see the cause in the behavior of the West. The regime change, the advancing of the neoconservative narrative... it's what we've seen in Iraq, in Libya, Afghanistan, everywhere they fail and they're doing the same thing again.
Headlines read: "Baudet fully understands Putin, even after the invasion", "According to Baudet, Putin is an 'amazing guy', in which he is increasingly the only person who thinks so", "Thierry Baudet deals in conspiracies about 9/11 and Russia", "Time to deal with the Putin-accomplices on our own soil". These are the usual smear attacks that Baudet has been facing for a while now, including during the Covid-19 scamdemic when he expressed his concerns over vaccines and disproportional measures that have worsened or cost the lives of many, and have left many businesses destroyed.
Recently, his attackers have taken things a step further. On February 28th, a majority in the House of Representatives voted for an investigation into possible Russian financing of Dutch politicians and political parties in the short term. Baudet also voted for this motion and laughed at the ridiculousness of it, and said that they have nothing to hide. He said that they should look at all financing, including Chinese, Israeli, and American financing. His political party, FVD, tweeted:
The cartel suggests that FVD is financed by Russia. Nonsense of course. But let that research into foreign money flows continue, no problem at all. And also look especially at American, Chinese or Israeli money in other parties!An independent journalist responded to the tweet, saying:
Very curious about the North American money that goes to political parties in the Netherlands. In my book 'Fake news explosion' I have an entire chapter about the ways in which the US and NATO buy public opinion in the Netherlands. No newspaper has ever paid attention to that.Indeed. But we can probably expect that such an investigation into North American or Israeli financing of politicians or political parties won't come any time soon. For example, the investigation with regard to support from the Dutch government to terrorists in Syria (in the form of hundreds of pickup trucks, satellite equipment and uniforms) has been blocked by Dutch PM Rutte.
In keeping with the Dutch government's spirit of supporting terror, it's no surprise that they're once again supporting terrorists, this time the neonazis in Ukraine. The government will send the country one hundred sniper rifles with 30,000 pieces of associated ammunition, radars and detectors.
Sadly, the people who lose in this conflict are the innocent civilians (mainly at the hands of the Ukrainian government). Baudet cares about these civilians, he's a voice of reason and suggests to take a step back, to understand where Russia is coming from, and to see which steps can be taken to achieve peace, and not make matters worse. The Dutch government, and psychopaths such as the former Dutch intelligence officer, however, thrive on chaos and conflict.