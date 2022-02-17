© Blair Gable /REUTERS



Calling it "terrible," Trudeau's half-brother Kyle Kemper said "he's acting like a bully."

A Jewish Conservative MP is demanding an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, insisting he falsely accused her and her colleagues of "standing with a swastika.""The only time I've ever been made to feel singled out and less in our Parliament was by the prime minister of Canada," said Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman.Trudeau's response was a shocking low blow."A new low, even for Trudeau," tweeted Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre. "He falsely accused a Jewish MP and descendant of Holocaust survivors of standing with people who wave swastikas. She did not."B'nai Brith Canada said such hate must end.So far Trudeau has not, and after using so much vitriol during the protest and pandemic, no one is sure he will.But Lantsman is waiting.