Puppet Masters
Douglas Murray: Trudeau's government has massively overreached, 'he has to go'
Sky News
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 13:00 UTC
It comes as a state of emergency has been declared in Ontario, the province which includes Ottawa, after protests entered their third week in the capital.
Protesters have been warned they face large fines or even prison time for their continued demonstrations.
Mr Murray condemned Mr Trudeau for his treatment of the protesters, saying he called them "racists, misogynists and homophobes".
"He and his appalling supporting paper, the Toronto Star, pump out the most vicious propaganda against these truckers."
"The Canadian government has put pressure on some of the Canadian banks to freeze the accounts of truckers - this is just unbelievable banana republic behaviour."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Former Vatican Chief says LGBT agenda is 'totally idiotic'
- Scabies outbreak reported in Leuven, Belgium
- Russia explains how bad relations with US have become
- Douglas Murray: Trudeau's government has massively overreached, 'he has to go'
- Canadian Civil Liberties Association condemns Trudeau for invoking national emergency over truckers
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Freedom convoy rolls quietly into Brussels
- You can stop the convoy's money, but not its momentum
- Levi's brand president says she was forced out over anti-school closure views
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- America's hypocrisy on China's overseas military bases is breathtaking
- Ellen Brown: Rather than sink Main Street by raising interest rates, the Fed could save it. Here's how
- 'Ghost flights': The mystery of the migrant kids the Feds are spiriting into the US interior
- American overlord demands Europe sign suicide note
- Newly declassified emails show Trump impeachment witnesses knew about Biden family corruption
- Groups tied to George Soros pump cash into NYC's John Jay College
- The US war machine is just a rich man's mafia: Notes from the edge of the narrative matrix
- House Republicans press USAID on $4.7M grant for EcoHealth Alliance amid COVID questions
- 'Defund the police' is not the policy of the Democratic Party, Pelosi says
- Pfizer drops India vaccine application after failing to meet safety standards
- Former Vatican Chief says LGBT agenda is 'totally idiotic'
- Russia explains how bad relations with US have become
- Douglas Murray: Trudeau's government has massively overreached, 'he has to go'
- Canadian Civil Liberties Association condemns Trudeau for invoking national emergency over truckers
- America's hypocrisy on China's overseas military bases is breathtaking
- Ellen Brown: Rather than sink Main Street by raising interest rates, the Fed could save it. Here's how
- 'Ghost flights': The mystery of the migrant kids the Feds are spiriting into the US interior
- American overlord demands Europe sign suicide note
- Newly declassified emails show Trump impeachment witnesses knew about Biden family corruption
- Groups tied to George Soros pump cash into NYC's John Jay College
- The US war machine is just a rich man's mafia: Notes from the edge of the narrative matrix
- Pfizer drops India vaccine application after failing to meet safety standards
- First black Alabama federal judge pans Biden's diversity SCOTUS pick
- Do the hawks of the Empire actually want a war with Russia?
- Something seriously doesn't add up in Olympic skater Kamila Valieva's doping case
- Ukraine's neo-Nazi led group Azov Battalion giving weapons training to civilians
- Federal Reserve to conduct 'hypothetical recession' drill
- Bill Maher torches Justin Trudeau for attacks on truckers: 'Now you do sound like Hitler'
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: As Freedom Convoy Goes Global, Empire Contrives War With Russia
- Mueller declined to charge Donald Trump Jr. and Roger Stone with computer crimes
- Scabies outbreak reported in Leuven, Belgium
- Freedom convoy rolls quietly into Brussels
- You can stop the convoy's money, but not its momentum
- Levi's brand president says she was forced out over anti-school closure views
- House Republicans press USAID on $4.7M grant for EcoHealth Alliance amid COVID questions
- 'Defund the police' is not the policy of the Democratic Party, Pelosi says
- Germany reveals end date for most Covid restrictions - reports
- RCMP sabotage protester's heavy equipment at Coutts border crossing
- Flashback: Winnipeg Freedom Convoy hit and run suspect identified as Antifa member
- Flashback: A dozen US cities set annual murder records with three weeks left in 2021
- Ya think? Penn State research finds Antifa presence at protests 'greatly increased the risk of violence'
- Police move in to clear trucker protesters from key US-Canada crossing
- Joe Rogan: The weird new definition of 'right-winger'
- Ireland has dumped half-a-million expired vaccines since Christmas, Health Minister kindly offers to 'donate' some to the developing world
- I spoke to close to 100 protesters and didn't find a single insurrectionist, white supremacist, racist or misogynist
- Surgeon General: As pandemic improves, 'we should be pulling back on restrictions'
- Where did all of the THOUSANDS of trucks end up in Ottawa? Diverted by police AWAY from downtown
- Airlines suspend flights to Ukraine despite Kyiv promising $592m to keep airspace open
- It's a myth that politicians don't tell police what to do
- How the Left betrayed the Freedom Truckers
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Flashback: ACE2 isn't solely responsible for Covid-19, which explains a lot
- 1.5 million-year-old fossil found in Israel rewrites 'Out of Africa' theory
- Apple forced to make changes to its AirTag product following privacy and stalking complaints
- First observation of a quadruple asteroid: Third moon detected around 130 Elektra
- NASA probe glimpses surface of Venus
- Vatican Observatory announces discovery of 'trans-Neptunian object'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Chimpanzees observed treating wounds of others using crushed insects
- Hidden magnitude-8.2 earthquake source of mysterious 2021 global tsunami
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- 'Supermountains' stretching across entire supercontinents controlled the evolution of life on Earth
- A 'treasure map' to find meteorites in Antarctica
- How realistic is the prospect of a 'quantum apocalypse'?
- Astronomers discover the first-ever 'wandering' black hole in our galaxy
- Non-invasive method to deliver drugs to the brain
- The discontinuous fossil record refutes Darwinian gradualism
- Tornado hits Morales, Guatemala
- Dozens rescued after flash floods in Muscat, Oman
- Floods affect thousands in Minas Gerais and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare pygmy sperm whale dies after stranding on Taiwan's west coast
- Giant whale shark washes ashore on Thumba beach in Kerala, India
- 100,000 killed by lightning in the 52 years between 1967 and 2019 in India as number of strikes rise sharply
- Death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rises to 121 in Madagascar
- Lightning strikes kill 5 people and a herd of cattle in Namibia
- Five-year-old killed in elephant attack in Kerala, India
- 462 human deaths due to elephant attacks in 2020-21 across India
- Rare sighting of Oriental turtle-dove wows birders in Palo Alto, California
- Sinkhole forms in Landreth Park, Joplin, Missouri
- 40-meter high wave hits Icelandic coast
- Humpback whale washes up on Channel beach in France
- Around 200 dead or dying starlings fall from the sky and rain down on cars in Pembrokeshire, Wales
- Hundreds of migratory birds die mysteriously in mid-flight in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
- 9 earthquakes under Lake Erie already in 2022
- Sicily's Mount Etna volcano erupts again
- Two young skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps
- Wrong place, wrong time: American robin turns up in Eastbourne, UK
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
Quote of the Day
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
Recent Comments
They mentioned "Jews". So I will too! Less than 1% Jews' "influence" brought whole countries to their knees. I suspect when a nation or country...
A year ago Trudeau praised Indian farmers for blockading Indian ports and pathways. And can’t handle it when it happens to him… massive hypocrite....
Your pondering is certainly in line with the 'Satanic/Archonic' view,you could also add the cliche that they are still 'a gang of bank robbers who...
Turdeau should be careful with invoking "emergencies". Referring to Hosea 8:7, he might be unseated by an ad-hoc military coup ...
The writer has his heart on the right and his wallet on the left. In other words, he does not recognize himself in the right or in his sly sister,...
Comment: See also: