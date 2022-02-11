© John Woods/Getty Images



"What a lot of the anxiety and frustration in the population lies with the fact that some people... are afraid that certain measures are being normalized and that these measures shouldn't be normalized, that they should be extraordinary and limited in time.



"I think that would go a long way in alleviating some of the frustration, and some of the division in our society and some of the polarization. That's essential going forward."

"Canadians got vaccinated. I can understand frustrations with mandates but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions."

"Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to justify COVID-19 mandates by saying the restrictions were a way of preventing future restrictions. Yes, really.During a parliamentary debate,He also accused the government of weaponizing the restrictions to "wedge and stigmatize" those who are refusing to comply with the mandates. He said:Trudeau responded by essentially sayingparticularly vaccine passports,Meanwhile,from Freedom Convoy truckers who are occupying downtown Ottawa as the media relentlessly demonizes them as racists and violent extremists.She tweeted:Respondents pointed out that