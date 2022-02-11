During a parliamentary debate, Liberal MP Joel Lightbound slammed his own party for not presenting a "roadmap" out of restrictions. He also accused the government of weaponizing the restrictions to "wedge and stigmatize" those who are refusing to comply with the mandates. He said:
"What a lot of the anxiety and frustration in the population lies with the fact that some people... are afraid that certain measures are being normalized and that these measures shouldn't be normalized, that they should be extraordinary and limited in time.Trudeau responded by essentially saying people needed to comply with the mandates, particularly vaccine passports, to prevent future mandates.
"I think that would go a long way in alleviating some of the frustration, and some of the division in our society and some of the polarization. That's essential going forward."
"Canadians got vaccinated. I can understand frustrations with mandates but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions."In other words, sacrifice your freedoms in order to get your freedoms back. Makes perfect sense!
Meanwhile, Trudeau continues to hide from Freedom Convoy truckers who are occupying downtown Ottawa as the media relentlessly demonizes them as racists and violent extremists.
Former Obama admin undersecretary of Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem yesterday called for violence against the protesters. She tweeted:
"Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks."Respondents pointed out that moving massive trucks might be difficult if they have slashed tires and no gas.
Comment: There is no excuse for this lack of intelligence!