Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to the airwaves today to blast Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his continued vilification of the "Freedom Convoy" truck drivers protesting vaccine and mask mandates at the Canadian capital of Ottawa.In a monologue segment of his nightly show, Carlson provided an overview of the ongoing protests, which are now entering their second week, and slammed Trudeau."They thought about that already, Mayor Pete," he said, referring to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's efforts to unclog the border. "The Blue Water Bridge that connects Ontario to Lake Huron, Michigan has been reporting delays tonight of nearly five hours.Carlson then showed a clip of Trudeau smearing the truck drivers in Parliament on Monday, in which he insinuated that they were white nationalists and said "that's not who Canadians are.""Oh, so they're not even really Canadians. They're Nazis. So you don't have to hear anything they say. Maybe we'll intern them or expel them."WATCH: