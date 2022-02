Angry truckers have lashed out at Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau after members of their convoy protest were arrested and charged with hate crimes during another weekend of unrest in the country's capital city.They have also strongly denied that they have ties to ultra-right-wing groups, insisting they are just 'ordinary truckers.''We aren't political, we are the working class.'James Doull, 24, a diesel mechanic who is organizing truckers parked along Wellington Street, where many of the parliamentary and government buildings are located, claimed 'all the stuff put out by Trudeau and the government' about the convoy 'are lies.'Apart from the incessant honking of their horns, all has been peaceful. The truckers seem to have united the people of Canada in a common goal, to get rid of government mandates.Every trucker DailyMail.com spoke with said they came to protest non-violently and their only reason being there was to free Canada of its covid mandates.Kids were welcomed by the truckers. On several occasions they allowed them to clamber up in their cabs and blow their air horns.The truckers are protesting rules that say that any unvaccinated drivers have to quarantine for two weeks after crossing the US/Canada border in either direction.r.The convoy, which organizers claimed stretched up to 45 miles long, set out from Prince Rupert, on the Pacific coast of British Columbia, on January 22 and arrived in the nation's capital last week.Since then, Canadian authorities have taken an increasingly hard line,'The situation at this point is completely out of control,' Mayor Watson said on Sunday. 'The individuals with the protest are calling the shots.But the truckers deny there is any extremist element to their protest.'Justin Trudeau and his government like to paint us protestors as right-wing conspiracist, associated with QAnon. But we aren't. We are far from it,' said Meister, 56, who joined the convoy, driving from his home in Aylesford, Nova Scotia.Meister said he has no plans to get vaccinated, at least not now, and would rather wait until more is known about the vaccine's long-term effects.'We don't want to be out here protesting Trudeau's mandates, we would prefer to be back to work,' he said. 'But we can't because of the government mandates.'I don't have anything personally against him, but his mandates for the past two years have not worked.Meister said he would even like to invite Trudeau to his home for lunch so he can see how the other half lives.'I want to know if he personally knows any truck drivers or farmers?' he said.'Two years of mandates haven't worked. It's needs to end and Canada needs to open up.'For the second weekend in a row, protesters in Ottawa shot off fireworks, drivers blared their horns and streets remained blocked, as Mayor Jim Watson admitted Sunday that authorities were 'outnumbered' and 'losing this battle' against groups who were 'calling the shots.'A hearing into a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking an injunction to silence the constant honking by truckers will take place on Monday.Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has been accused of bowing to left-wing political pressure by freezing a fundraising account holding $8million in donations for the Freedom Convoy.After the site said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of the millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital, prominent U.S. Republicans like Florida Gov. But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all.The site said it cut off funding for the organizers because it had determined the effort violated the site's terms of service due to unlawful activity.Last week, Facebook removed a page used to organize a convoy to Washington DC 'for repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon,' Meta, the social media platform's parent company, told Fox News.The movement started as a protest against Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.Downtown Ottawa, home to Canada's parliament, central bank, and buildings including Trudeau's office, has been largely in lockdown after truckers occupied the streets.On Sunday, Mayor Watson said declaring a state of emergency highlighted the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.'Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,' the mayor said in a statement.Trudeau, who has been in isolation since January 24 when his daughter tested positive for Covid but has since tested positive himself,He hasn't publicly spoken out about the truckers since February 2, when he thanked the 'nearly 90 per cent' of truckers who have received their Covid vaccine. It is unclear whether he will do anything to help Ottawa regain control of the Freedom Convoy that is blocking their downtown.Last week, Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the RCMP had approved Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's request for Mounties to support city police.But negotiations with Mounties already in place at the international Alberta blockade have broken down into assaults on officers.Sympathetic protesters crossed police barricades to join truckers, assaulted officers and even caused a car crash while trying to ram into the Mounties, according to Global News.The state of emergency announcement came as the city's Police Services Board Chairwoman Diane Deans said the situation had spiraled into 'a nationwide insurrection' with protests spreading from Ottawa to Toronto and Quebec city this weekend.In footage shot by The4KGuy , Wellington Street outside the Canadian parliament is seen to be completely blocked with trucks lining the length of the street.During an emergency meeting of the Ottawa Police Services board on Saturday, Chief Peter Sloly said 'we need an additional surge of resources', after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ruled out deploying troops to the streets.Meanwhile, an Ottawa resident unable to sleep from the constant honking of horns by Freedom Convoy truckers is suing the protest's organizers.On Saturday, thousands turned out to support the Freedom Convoy with around 7,000 protesters and 1,000 vehicles coming out onto on the streets of the nation's capital. Ottawa police said there were about 500 vehicles in the city's 'red zone' on Sunday.Ottawa's Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency to help deal with an unprecedented 10-day occupation by protesting truckers (file photo)Police said they had charged four people with hate crimes and were investigating threats against public figures jointly with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.The prime minister has said the convoy represented a 'small fringe minority' and the government would not be intimidated. About 90 percent of Canada's cross-border truckers and almost 79 percent of the population has had two COVID-19 vaccine shots.A senior member of the Liberal government said the ease with which the convoy shut down the area around the parliament and the seeming impotence of police was a 'national humiliation'.Heyman said 'under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop.'Smaller demonstrations with truckers also took place in other major Canadian cities on Saturday including Toronto, Emondton, Vancouver, Victoria and Quebec City.In Vancouver, five people were arrested Saturday for allegedly adding to the general havoc as police received reports of 'rocks and eggs being thrown, cars being kicked, and nails being strewn on roadways,' police said.Five people were arrested and later released from custody.'Everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and express their views, and the Vancouver Police Department is committed to providing a safe environment for lawful protest,' said police Sgt. Steve Addison.'Today's protests attracted thousands of people who feel passionately about their causes. While most protesters were peaceful, some had to be arrested for violent behavior and unlawful conduct.'In Canada's largest city, Toronto, thousands were on the streets on Saturday. Ron DeSantis complained.But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all.The site said it cut off funding for the organizers because it had determined the effort violated the site´s terms of service due to unlawful activity.Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called it 'an occupation' with protesters appearing to settle in for the long haul.Barbecues, fire pits and stockpiles of food together with toilet paper and fuel have all be amassed.Banners hang in the street with messages including 'Freedom over Fear,' 'Media is the virus' and 'F*** Trudeau.''For some senior American politicians, patriotism means renting a mob to put a G-7 capital under siege,' tweeted Gerald Butts, a former senior adviser to Trudeau.'As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn't want you here. Make your point and then go home.'Cruz immediately jumped into the fray.'Mayor says 'Vancouver doesn't want' truck drivers there. Folks might feel differently with empty shelves.' Cruz wrote on Friday.The mayor fired back on Sunday:'Can someone tell Ted Cruz our store shelves are fine thanks to the 90% of Canadian truckers who are fully vaccinated,' Kennedy wrote.'Too busy high-fiving all the awesome folks in Vancouver that are helping push back against the #hateconvoy.'He also accused the site of removing the page because it didn't line up with Silicon Valley 'politics.'GoFundMe removed the fundraising page for the Freedom Convoy on Friday and gave donors two weeks to ask for a refund.A statement released that evening explained: 'GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created. We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.''Listen, it is theft on the part of GoFundMe. Let me say -- the Canadian truckers are heroes. They are patriots marching for your freedom and for my freedom,' Cruz told Fox host Maria Bartiromo.'Those truck drivers that -- God blessed them -- they're defending Canada, but they are defending America as well.'Cruz praised the truckers for 'standing up' to the dismay of 'big government.''That is courage on display, that the government doesn't have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates. And they're standing up for freedom, and of course, big government hates it and is trying to crush them,' he said.'The corporate media hates it and is trying to silence them, and big tech -- look at what GoFundMe did, people gave $10 million to support the Freedom Convoy because they were so proud of the courage of these truck drivers, and the thieves in Silicon Valley decided 'We don't like your politics, so A, We will take your money and then B, we're going to give it to people we like',' Cruz alleged.He added: 'They are deceiving consumers and it is wrong.'In Canada's largest city, Toronto, police controlled and later ended a much smaller protest by setting up road blocks and preventing any trucks or cars from getting near the provincial legislature. Police also moved in to clear a key intersection in the city.Many Canadians have been outraged over the crude behavior of the demonstrators. Some protesters set fireworks off on the grounds of the National War Memorial late Friday.A number have carried signs and flags with swastikas last weekend and compared vaccine mandates to fascism.Protesters have said they won't leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are gone.They are also calling for the removal of Trudeau's government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.