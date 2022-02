Taken by a friend in Ottawa at the Occupation. Apparently in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/Q21DyuhWi5

— BernieFarber (@BernieFarber) February 6, 2022

In an apparent effort to smear the truckers, Chair of the "Anti-Hate" Network Bernie Farber has spread disinformation on social media regarding the ongoing Freedom Convoy.In a Sunday tweet, Farber posted a picture of an antisemitic flyer and said it was "taken by a friend in Ottawa at the Occupation. Apparently in plain sight.""This is sick," said Kyle Harrietha, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Parliamentary Affairs to Canada's Minister of Natural Resources.Farber replied to Kay's tweets saying, "Jon, respectfully, antisemitic and racist flyers are produced and too easily accessible online to be copied and distributed. This particular flyer is not new to me either."Yes in fact that photo has been reproduced numerous times I'm told over the last few weeks," Farber replied, seemingly contradicting himself."Jon, last time. The pic sent to me was taken in Ottawa as I understand it. It could have come from social media originally. Don't know. That's it my friend. Have a good one," Farber concluded, dodging any accountability.Despite holding such a serious position, Farber is openly spreading disinformation in order to besmirch the truckers.Farber's false tweet still remains active at the time of publication.