Mayor Jim Watson of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in relation to the Freedom Convoy, which has protested in the city for over a week."It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process,During the press conference with organizers, Ottawa police announced that anyone who provides material support to the truckers may be subject to arrest."That's fear," the organizers said in response."It goes back to the early discussion aboutof trying to punish the business owners and the convoy owners," an organizer said. "And that's one more... escalating, escalating, escalating."