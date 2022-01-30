Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were reportedly moved to a secret location Saturday after thousands of protesters descended on the country's capital to decry COVID-19 vaccine mandates.The prime minister's itinerary for the day usually states he is in Ottawa if he's at home, but on Saturday it was changed to say "National Capital Region."The so-called "Freedom Convoy" initially started as a protest against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckersDozens of trucks were lined up in front of the Parliament buildings by Saturday morning, including some who parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial.Protestors compared the vaccine mandates to fascism, one truck carried a Confederate flag and many carried expletive-laden signs targeting Trudeau.The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and warn residents to avoid downtown.A top Parliament security official also advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.The truckers and others were protesting a new rule that took effect on January 15 that requires truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated against COVID.The organizers of the protest have called for the forceful elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates — and some called for the removal of Trudeau.