Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
The Babylon Bee
Mon, 07 Feb 2022 19:10 UTC
Mounties began chasing geese on Saturday, following them around with burlap sacks and wacky oversized nets. Captured geese are being blindfolded, lined up, and shot — sometimes in mid-honk.
"We now view the Canadian Goose as an enemy of the state," said Trudeau in a statement over Zoom. "If you see something, say something. We must end this fascist honking once and for all."
Trudeau, visibly shaken by honking geese, claims the attack on his tyranny has exacerbated his fake COVID diagnosis. "I may never be able to meet with the truckers face to face and it's all because of these hateful geese, not because I'm afraid," he said.
Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos echoed his dear leader's sentiments when he spoke with the press on Monday morning.
"Trucks honk. Fascists honk. Geese honk," he said. "Get it?"
According to sources, Trudeau is expected to stay in hiding until the Geese migrate north in the spring.
Justin Trudeau just released this statement where he claims the truckers hate him because he's a brave he/him of color, eh?
Quote of the Day
The being of two people can differ from one another more than the being of a mineral and of an animal. This is exactly what people do not understand. And they do not understand that knowledge depends on being. Not only do they not understand this latter but they definitely do not wish to understand it.
