(CTV CANADA) - [...] Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair added that it is necessary to cast a light on the sources of funding who are endorsing "illegal activity."



"I think when [Canadians] understand the source of some of this funding, it helps them understand the motivation of this protest - who is actually behind it - and I think it also reveals some of the false nature of claims being made and the positions being put forward," he said on Monday.



MPs on the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee have called GoFundMe to testify about the funds raised.



"Important questions remain about how such a huge sum of money could be raised by anonymous donors and what their motivations were. People are rightly worried about American interference and what sort of standard is applied when donations are accepted," reads a statement from the NDP's public safety critic Alistair MacGregor.



"It's not enough for GoFundMe to cancel the campaign as though there's nothing to see here." (read more)

Good grief, when the leftist government in Canada gets pushback, they really don't know how to handle it. Earlier today, the Canadian government expressed extreme anger toward any American citizen who may have made a financial contribution to the Freedom Protest. { CTV Reading from a prepared statement, Justin Trudeau'sApparently, the Canadian government wants to scare Americans away from donating to support the Freedom Protest in Ottawa. [ Full Presser Video Here Minister Mendicino identified the Ottawa protest group as a "violent", "hate" group.These Canadian officials are bonkers.How much does the government of Canada spend lobbying and influencing our congress for policies that are against our interests? Billions.There's a certain pathological mindset who would make such statements.I think maybe all of those booster shots have impeded the Canadian government's ability to remain stable.