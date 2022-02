© David Kawai | Michael Kovac

HBO host Bill Maher tore into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday over remarks that Trudeau has made in recent days about trucker protests that have been taking place in his country.Maher's criticism of Trudeau comes after Trudeau has called the truckers that are protesting a "fringe minority" that holds "unacceptable views.""Justin Trudeau, I mean I thought he was kind of a cool guy, then I started to read what he said," Maher said. "This is a couple of weeks ago, he was, or maybe this is September, but he was talking about people who are not vaccinated. He said they don't believe in science. They're often misogynistic, often racist."Maher's remarks about Trudeau came immediately after Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told the HBO host that the trucker protests in Canada were not a Left or Right issue, and that it was about everyday citizens rising up against overreaching governments."Look, I think it is about something more; if you think this is about vaccine mandates, or about white supremacy, you're missing the point. And this isn't a Left or Right issue," Ramaswamy, a founder of multi-billion dollar companies, said. ".""And it's the same people, by the way, Bill, who staff corporate boards of directors, who end up as associate deans of universities, who then end up being appointed as diplomats abroad," he continued. "The beautiful thing about a democracy is that so far, thank God, this has been a peaceful set of protests. I hope it says stays that way. That's part of the messiness of democracy. That's part of what makes it beautiful.""And so, I was a biotech CEO after the George — when the George Floyd protests played out in 2020," he later added. "I was still a biotech CEO back then, back then, every institutional elite in America, in other countries around the world, but especially in America, would step up and say what we need to do is we need to listen and open our hearts and minds. And I think those same institutional leaders would now do well to take a page from that playbook and listening to these truckers."