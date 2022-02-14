Puppet Masters
Bill Maher torches Justin Trudeau for attacks on truckers: 'Now you do sound like Hitler'
The Daily Wire
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:43 UTC
Maher's criticism of Trudeau comes after Trudeau has called the truckers that are protesting a "fringe minority" that holds "unacceptable views."
"Justin Trudeau, I mean I thought he was kind of a cool guy, then I started to read what he said," Maher said. "This is a couple of weeks ago, he was, or maybe this is September, but he was talking about people who are not vaccinated. He said they don't believe in science. They're often misogynistic, often racist."
"No, they're not," Maher said, "he said, but they take up space. And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of the leader as a country, do we tolerate these people?"
"It's like, tolerate them?" Maher added. "Now you do sound like Hitler. And recently, he talked about them holding unacceptable views."
Maher's remarks about Trudeau came immediately after Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told the HBO host that the trucker protests in Canada were not a Left or Right issue, and that it was about everyday citizens rising up against overreaching governments.
"Look, I think it is about something more; if you think this is about vaccine mandates, or about white supremacy, you're missing the point. And this isn't a Left or Right issue," Ramaswamy, a founder of multi-billion dollar companies, said. "This is about an uprising of everyday citizens in democracies around the world. It's not just Canada, it's not the United States, it's western Europe, too, rising against the biggest threat to actual democracy, which I think is the rise of this managerial class in democracies around the world that are crushing the will of everyday people through bureaucracies."
"And it's the same people, by the way, Bill, who staff corporate boards of directors, who end up as associate deans of universities, who then end up being appointed as diplomats abroad," he continued. "These are the unelected class of leaders that ultimately, I think, are using their bureaucratic power to supplant the will of everyday, not only Americans, but Canadians and western Europeans, too. And that's why we're seeing a fusion of both the Left and the Right here saying that actually, we want our voices heard. We want to be able to speak without fear of putting food on the dinner table. And you know what? The beautiful thing about a democracy is that so far, thank God, this has been a peaceful set of protests. I hope it says stays that way. That's part of the messiness of democracy. That's part of what makes it beautiful."
"And so, I was a biotech CEO after the George — when the George Floyd protests played out in 2020," he later added. "I was still a biotech CEO back then, back then, every institutional elite in America, in other countries around the world, but especially in America, would step up and say what we need to do is we need to listen and open our hearts and minds. And I think those same institutional leaders would now do well to take a page from that playbook and listening to these truckers."
Reader Comments
"And it's the same people, by the way, Bill, who staff corporate boards of directors, who end up as associate deans of universities, who then end up being appointed as diplomats abroad,"It’s the same people who take organic, grassroots efforts from normal people and subvert the narrative and steer it into the toilet.
And yeah, newsflash , of course it isn't another of your beloved Left/Right, either/or issues and yes it's actually about what's happening in another country . . . imagine.
It's about a slew of inbred, run amok politcos who simply cannot get their heads out of their asses because they've been so far up there for so long they don't know the difference anymore, and that's when they're not hiding under their beds, with their heads up their asses.