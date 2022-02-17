The most egregious, polarizing agent in this entire protest has been the leader of the country

This is the most monumentally stupid, monumentally arrogant, and monumentally misguided decision by a prime minister since 1867.When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his sophomoric musings on the nature of Canada some years back, famously declared that Canada has "no core identity," most of us thought he was stating his opinion, however ridiculous, of the country as he saw it at the time.We were wrong, ever so wrong. He was stating an ambition. He was declaring a goal.After, with the invocation of the most crushing legislation any government can call upon, the Emergencies Act, to attack and subdue a group of ordinary Canadian workers, he's well on the way to achieving his "post-national" ambitions.That's one core value out the window:. The invocation of wartime-like emergency powers by the national government to deal with a workers' protest is grotesquely overwrought,If I were to seek out the one word that, more than any other, would characterize this dangerous and needless assumption of the state's greatest powers, I'd come down on "insult."The Emergencies Act could only have been brought in at this time by a leader and a governmentCanada has no "core identity"? Well, maybe it seems that way to a prime minister. Pride in our history, another core Canadian value, has also been severely diminished.Canada has no "core identity"? Well, it might appear that way. The dignity of the highest Canadian office, another core value, has been put under severe strain.Canada has no "core identity"? Well,Maybe to that person, Canada does not, in fact, have any "core identity." Commitment above all else to unity in Confederation is another value that is being put to the test.To another point, central to the present moment: what would it have taken to forestall this embarrassing — the word is far too timid, but let that be — flight into legislative overkill that we saw this week?The answer: a smidgen of courage, and an ounce of humility — not to go off stage, not to hide, not to remove himself from the country's leadership while a difficult, but not crisis-level, situation was in play.Here's the mother of all questions for Trudeau: what was so difficult about having a talk with the leaders of a group of Canadians who found some of the government's COVID regulations to be a grievous burden?When Black Lives Matter flooded the streets,He. He suggested they were racists and misogynists and that they hold "unacceptable views." Which was. Two hours of talking, a little respect, a touch of democratic process and the whole affair could have been washed away. And we would not now have half the world asking:National Post