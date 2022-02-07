The Department of Health and Social Care has warned healthcare professionals that they have a "professional responsibility" to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Writing to unvaccinated NHS workers today, senior leaders at the DHSC hint at regulator involvement if staff are found to have put patients at risk by not having the vaccine.
Comment: 'The Science' being pushed by government's now contradict the claim by the DHSC, because the jab does not prevent spread, nor does it prevent infection, it only prevents severe illness - a claim that has no scientific data to back it up: 'Inadequate' evidence for vaccine mandate for NHS staff, House of Lords report finds - 126,000 staff would quit if forced
The contrived coronavirus crisis has now been ongoing for nearly 2 years now, and there's absolutely no data showing that being unvaccinated poses any increased risk to anybody, if there was, you can be sure that would be the focus of the letter, not 'professional responsibility'.
Moreover, have the supposed top health bodies forgotten about natural immunity? That provides demonstrably superior protection across the board; even the US' CDC have been forced to admit that much.
Senior nurses and industry leaders have taken to social media critical of the letter's tone.
The news comes only a week after the Government made a spectacular u-turn over mandatory vaccinations for health and social care workers in England.
Professional responsibility
The letter reads; "Your dedication and that of all of the NHS and wider healthcare system to providing the best possible care to patients in the challenging circumstances of the last 2 years has been remarkable, and a testament to you and your commitment to the health of those in your care. Thank you.
"One aspect of that is the professional responsibility to reduce the risk of infection to others as far as possible. Getting vaccinated against diseases which can be passed person-to-person in healthcare settings is part of that responsibility.
The letter continues, "Questions of professional responsibility and legal mandation are separate.
Comment: The bosses also have a professional responsibility to safeguard the welfare of their staff, and coercing them into suffering an experimental, ineffective, and potentially harmful injection is an egregious violation of this contract. The threat that they'll lose their job, and worse, if they don't take the jab is implicit, but it is clear.
"Mandation is rightly for Ministers and Parliament. The professional responsibility, which is for the professions, predated discussion of mandation, and is widely agreed by professional bodies, Colleges, regulators and others.
"The public reasonably expect it of those who care for them or their vulnerable relatives because it is one of the simplest things that we, as healthcare workers, can do to protect patients.
Comment: The government is responsible for the surge in excess deaths of the elderly and vulnerable for removing primary care, and again for prioritising (and incentivising) the injection roll out over other care, and these professionals bodies were, for the most part silent. Why did they wait till the mandates were dropped to coerce staff? Is it a coincidence that they're speaking out less than a week after the mandates were 'dropped'?
It continues to explain the benefit of getting the COVID-19 vaccination, primarily through better clinical outcomes.
Before finally adding, "Our professional responsibility is to get the COVID-19 vaccines as recommended, to protect our patients. At the same time the vaccine protects us. The great majority of healthcare workers have already done so. We hope those of you who have not will consider doing so
now."
Comment: Healthcare workers have had nearly a year to 'consider' the injections, clearly the don't want them. At some point this 'encouragement' to get jabbed becomes workplace harrassment and coercion.
Not a fitness to practise matter
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has previously made clear that vaccines are not a fitness to practise issue. Chief Executive and Registrar NMC Andrea Sutcliffe previously said," 'It is not a fitness to practise regulatory matter", at a meeting of the NMC's council.
Adding, "It is absolutely essential we are clear about this. We are encouraging people to take the vaccine. It is important to protect themselves, to protect the people they are supporting and caring for, and to protect people in the wider community.
"But we need to make sure it sits firmly with employers."
NursingNotes has approached both the NMC and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to comment on the letter.
Comment: The data is actually showing that the vaccinated carry a higher viral load and remain infectious for longer so a vaccinated healthcare worker is in fact more likely to spread the coronavirus, and a vaccinated person is more likely to suffer not only coronavirus, but there's growing evidence that, for some, there's significant harm being done the immune system, and for some people in certain age groups, particularly the young, the jabs are, ultimately, lethal: