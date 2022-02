© Shutterstock



Professional responsibility

Not a fitness to practise matter

It comes after the Government made U-turn over mandatory vaccinations in England.The Department of Health and Social Care has warned healthcare professionals that they have a " professional responsibility" to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Writing to unvaccinated NHS workers today,The news The letter reads; "Your dedication and that of all of the NHS and wider healthcare system to providing the best possible care to patients in the challenging circumstances of the last 2 years has been remarkable, and a testament to you and your commitment to the health of those in your care. Thank you."One aspect of that is the professional responsibility to reduce the risk of infection to others as far as possible. Getting vaccinated against diseases which can be passed person-to-person in healthcare settings is part of that responsibility.The letter continues,"Mandation is rightly for Ministers and Parliament. The professional responsibility, which is for the professions, predated discussion of mandation, and is widely agreed by professional bodies, Colleges, regulators and others."The public reasonably expect it of those who care for them or their vulnerable relatives because it is one of the simplest things that we, as healthcare workers, can do to protect patients.It continues to explain the benefit of getting the COVID-19 vaccination, primarily through better clinical outcomes.Before finally adding, "Our professional responsibility is to get the COVID-19 vaccines as recommended, to protect our patients. At the same time the vaccine protects us. The great majority of healthcare workers have already done so. We hope those of you who have not will consider doing sonow."The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has previously made clear that vaccines are not a fitness to practise issue. Chief Executive and Registrar NMC Andrea Sutcliffe previously said,", at a meeting of the NMC's council.Adding, "It is absolutely essential we are clear about this. We are encouraging people to take the vaccine. It is important to protect themselves, to protect the people they are supporting and caring for, and to protect people in the wider community."But we need to make sure it sits firmly with employers." NursingNotes has approached both the NMC and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to comment on the letter.