Meanwhile, for the first time since the so-called pandemic began in early 2020, there has been a rise in all-cause excess deaths in under-50s in both the US and Europe. Joe and Niall investigate this mystery in their latest NewsReal...
Running Time: 01:33:03
Download: MP3 — 63.9 MB
If The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee. Show Notes
- Australian govt ad for COVID vaccine
- EUROMOMO All-cause Mortality Figures
- 'Fit and healthy engineer, 27, dies three weeks after having AstraZeneca Covid vaccine as NHS investigates his death', The Sun
- 'Healthy boy, 13, dies suddenly in his sleep three days after getting second dose of Pfizer vaccine', The Sun
- 'Model dies after receiving COVID vaccine', Marca.com
- 'Mother Says Athlete Son Developed Blood Clots After COVID Vaccine: "We Felt Enormous Pressure"', RealClearPolitics.com
- Teen boy dies a few days after receiving second COVID vaccine shot , The Mercury News
- 'NCAA Athlete Hit with Severe Heart Complication After COVID Vaccine, Warns Against Vax Mandates', The Western Journal
- 'A student athlete's TikTok went viral after he developed myocarditis from the vaccine', Yahoo!
- 'Francis Perron: 25-year-old University of Ottawa football player dies shortly after football game, mandatory vaccines required at the school', The Covid Blog
- 'Teen who had heart attack after vaccine dose to receive $225,000', Yahoo!
- 'College athlete delivers warning from hospital bed after developing myocarditis following vaccine'
- 'UB40 former member Astro dies after short illness', BBC
- UK PM Johnson at COP26: 'Doomsday clock is ticking'
- 'Pope Francis and 40 faith leaders call for urgent action to combat climate change: Future generations will never forgive us', The Jesuit Review
- ''That's what getting everybody vaccinated is all about': Buttigieg admits US supply chain issues won't end until pandemic does', RT
- 'Employee vaccine mandate is key to GDP: Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein', NBC
- 'NJ truck driver Ed Durr vows to be Republican voice in state senate after unseating longtime Dem', Fox News
- 'Republican Marine Vet Winsome Sears Elected Virginia Lieutenant Governor', National Review
- 'Seattle elects Republican as city attorney over police abolitionist', Washington Examiner
- 'Texas Democrats went all in to protect a San Antonio-area House seat from flipping. The GOP still took it', Texas Tribune
- 'Covid in Germany: Angela Merkel argues for ban on unvaccinated in public spaces', The Times
- 'No booster... no hassle-free foreign travel: Ministers are drawing up plans to bring back tests and quarantine for those who refuse third Covid jab', Daily Mail
- 'Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer's vaccine trial', British Medical Journal
- 'US appeals court blocks Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate', New York Post