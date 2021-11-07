NewsReal on Facebook

There is no science to vaccinating children against Covid-19. And yet governments globally continue rolling out vaccines for children, pressuring both parents and children into getting them.Meanwhile, for the first time since the so-called pandemic began in early 2020, there has been a rise in all-cause excess deaths in under-50s in both the US and Europe. Joe and Niall investigate this mystery in their latest NewsReal...01:33:03— 63.9 MBIf The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.