The government's case for implementing mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for NHS staff in England has failed to address how the health service will cope when thousands of staff leave their jobs as a result, a report has warned. new report, published today by the House of Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee, has ruled that the government'sIt added thatEarlier this month, health and social care secretary, Sajid Javid, revealed that following a public consultation, full vaccination against Covid-19 would become compulsory for all health and social care staff in England who have face-to-face contact with patients.The move to makeThe rule will not apply to those with a medical exemption or those who have no direct contact with patients or service users as part of their role.In its new report, the group saidEstimations from the DHSC suggest that,against Covid-19, noted the report.However, the policy would also see, it added."This seems a disproportionately small gain for legislation that is anticipated to causesaid the report."The house may expect to be provided with some very strong evidence to support this policy choice, and DHSC has signally failed to do so.", added the committee, "giving only a high-level overview of the policyIn addition, it stressed that expertThe committee also criticised the DHSC for, will be applied.Commenting on its report, Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts, chair of the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee, also"DHSC has published a very broad-brush document they call an 'impact statement', but this is no substitute for a thorough 'impact assessment' which should have been integral to the policy development process," he said, noting the accompanying explanatory notes were also "superficial".He added: "We fully support high levels of vaccination, but DHSC is accountable to parliament for its decisions andHelen Donovan, Royal College of Nursing professional lead for public heath, said today's report "echoes many of the concerns" raised by the college during the government's consultation."RCN have been clear that nursing staff in all frontline roles should take up the offer of vaccination to protect themselves, their patients and families," she said."It is vital for government and employers to continue to engage with the small minority who have chosen not to have the vaccine up to now."Ms Donovan added:"It risks staff leaving an already vulnerable health and care workforce and it also potentially risks jeopardising trust in future vaccine programmes, who have not yet chosen to have the vaccine."The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.