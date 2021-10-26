© Peter Byrne/PA



NHS staff have been warned they could face a mandatory requirement to be vaccinated against Covid, withSajid Javid said he had not made a final decision, but the moveIt comes as the chancellorby the pandemic,Critics have said that as well as resources, the government must address the fact that"There are around 100,000 that are not [vaccinated in the NHS] at this point but what we saw with the care sector is that when we announced the policy ... thenand do the right thing, that's what I hope, if we can do the same thing with the NHS, we will see," Javid told Sky News."I'm leaning towards doing it [mandatory vaccinations]," he added. This was echoed during a later interview with the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where"If they haven't got vaccinated by now then there is an issue about patient safety and that's something the government will take very seriously," Javid said,, but I can speak for myself.""But on the other hand, if some people decide they don't want the vaccineso it's a real balance."Health workers should get vaccinated as a "matter of professional pride", a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.Jeremy Brown, a professor of respiratory medicine at University College London hospitals, who sits on the JCVI, told Sky News: "If you're frontline NHS staff dealing with patients and meeting the general public, it's a safety thing."We know that quite a few infections [that] have occurred in the hospital have potentially come from staff rather than patients. And if you're not vaccinated, I feel, you shouldn't be dealing with patients or the general public - whether it should be compulsory it is always a tricky thing but I do think professionally each person should be vaccinated."He said"I'm sure there are exceptions where there is a reasonable reason why somebody hasn't been vaccinated or doesn't need to change their role, but in general if you're dealing with a patient on a regular basis, you should be vaccinated as a matter of professional pride and role."