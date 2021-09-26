© Reuters / Ints Kalnins



Norway has re-opened society, its government says, ending its COVID-19The Nordic nation joins a small but growing number of countries, including Denmark and Britain, which have removed all domestic restrictions that limited the spread of COVID-19.Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.Restrictions ended at 4:00pm (local time) on Saturday, Ms Solberg said.The decision to no longer require social distancing will allow culture and sports venues to utilise their full capacity, rather than just a portion of seats, while restaurants can fill up and nightclubs reopen.Ms Solberg had so far implemented the first three stages of a four-step plan to remove social and economic restrictions imposed since March of last year, butamid worries over rising infection rates."In short, we can now live as normal," Ms Solberg said.While restrictions have eased in Norway,, while 67 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the country's Institute of Public Health."Even though everyday life is now back to normal for most people, the pandemic is not over. People will still get sick and, therefore, it is important that everyone gets vaccinated," Ms Solberg said.The Prime Minister warned, however, that those who contracted COVID-19 after the restrictions lift must still go into isolation to avoid spreading the virus.Travel restrictions will also be relaxed and the government will no longer advise against travelling outside of Europe., the government said.Ms Solberg thanked the different government agencies involved in the response as well as the general public."I want to say, 'Thank-you very much, Norway," she said.