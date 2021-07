The Private Member's Bill to legalise assisted suicide and euthanasia, proposed by Deputy Gino Kenny, has been rejected by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Justice as it contains serious flaws and it was criticised by the majority of the public submissions, particularly by doctors.The Committee has recommended that a Special Oireachtas Committee should be established to undertake an examination of the topics raised by the report on the proposed Bill., as part of the scrutiny, the Committee opened a call for written submissions on the proposed Bill.One of the submissions came from the Iona Institute The strongest opposition came from the medical profession.The report tells us that the Committee receivedover elements contained within the Bill." ( p. 17 They said that portraying assisted suicide as an alternative to suffering, "would promote the wrong message in relation to terminal illnesses". ( p. 17 ) The doctors objected to the title of the "Dying with Dignity" Bill as "it undermines the work of palliative organisations byOver half of the 29 submissions from rights-based organisations were against or raised concern with some elements of the Bill, and all of the 435 submissions from faith-based organisations opposed the Bill, highlighting the sanctity and value of all lives.Ten submissions came from individuals and groups from other jurisdictions, including Irish people who live abroad. They were evenly split between those in favour and those against the proposed legislation. One of them outlined the experience, where the introduction of euthanasia "had resulted in significant impacts on palliative care. Additionally, they have seenThe report by the Committee for Justice concluded that the Billto avail of assisted dying - that the drafting of several sections of the Bill contain serious flaws that could potentially render them vulnerable to challenge before the courts, and that the gravity of such a topic as assisted dying warrants a more thorough examination which could potentially benefit from detailed consideration by a Special Oireachtas Committee". And for all these reasons it should not progress.This is a small but significant victory that has been achieved thanks to the direct involvement of the medical profession. They deal every with suffering and with end-of-life situations, and their voices should be taken in great consideration at Special Oireachtas Committee that will discuss these topics again soon.However, there is still an uphill battle ahead as most TDs seem to favour assisted suicide in some form.