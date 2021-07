© Greek Reporter



892 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Attica alone; 252 in Crete

The coronavirus vaccine will now be mandatory for all Greek healthcare workers, according to an announcement on Monday by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The statement was part of a series of new measures regarding Covid-19 and the country's continuing plan for vaccinations on Monday.Although he admitted that Greece would likely be hit hard by the fast-spreading Delta variant, Mitsotakis affirmed thatMitsotakis said, hoping to persuade those who had not yet received the shot to do so in order to protect themselves.Notably, Mitsotakis stated that all those who work in eldercare facilities and homes for those with disabilities and special needs will now be required to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to protect those in their careAll healthcare workers,will also be required to get their shot by the first of September.The Prime Minister announced on Monday that those establishmentsIn order to prevent further spread of the virus,Additionally, vaccine appointments will open for young Greeks aged 15 to 17 on Thursday.Greece's daily cases of Covid-19 remained elevated on Monday, as 2,065 total cases were recorded across the country.Just 12 of Monday's total cases was identified during routine Covid-19 testing of tourists at the country's borders.Currently, there are 139 patients with the coronavirus on ventilators in Greece.Tragically, 10 people suffering from the coronavirus passed away in the country over the past 24-hour period.A crackdown on Greek nightclubs, bars and restaurants since July 8, which, is part of the Greek government's effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19.ButDancing or any kind of movement by customers in a nightclub, bar or restaurant has been severely restricted by the Greek government.Customers are now required to remain seated at all catering venues. They are completely prohibited from standing, mingling or dancing together.Currently the rules are three strikes and you are out. For a first violation, a Greek nightclub is issued a fine of almost $12,000 and will immediately close for seven days.The second infraction is another $12,000 fine and closure for 15 days, effective immediately., with both a hefty fine and their license to operate revoked. The issue has come to a fore on the Greek island of Mykonos, where thousands of revelers are now moving their parties to private homes to be rid of all coronavirus restrictions — while over 80% of these young people have not yet received the vaccine.Of the 2,065 new coronavirus cases recorded in Greece in the past 24 hours, 892 were located in Attica, home to the Greek capital city of Athens In the city of Athens, a total of 221 cases of Covid-19 were identified Monday.A total of 252 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Crete, where the Delta variant has begun to spread.Over 400,000 total cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in GreeceSince the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 440,872 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the country, including all those who have recovered from the virus.Of the cases diagnosed in Greece in the past seven days, just 156 are associated with foreign travel and 1,874 have been linked to contact with a known case.Of the 139 patients intubated currently, 85.6% are over the age of 70 or suffer from preexisting conditions. Their average age is 70.Additionally, a total of 2,736 patients have been discharged from ICUs around the country since the beginning of the pandemic.The 10 new deaths recorded on Monday bring the total number of fatalities in the country to 12,802;As of today, a total of 9.23 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered; there are 4.26 million Greek citizens who are now fully covered by the inoculations, amounting to 39.7% of the population.