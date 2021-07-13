Although he admitted that Greece would likely be hit hard by the fast-spreading Delta variant, Mitsotakis affirmed that he would not place the country under strict lockdown measures again.
"Greece is not in danger (of the virus), but unvaccinated Greeks are," Mitsotakis said, hoping to persuade those who had not yet received the shot to do so in order to protect themselves.
Comment: Those who have already contracted the coronavirus are also at a reduced risk, why is the PM not including them? Note that, as the last year has demonstrated, for the vast majority of people, the coronavirus is relatively harmless.
Mandatory vaccine for healthcare workers, special needs and disabilities workers
Notably, Mitsotakis stated that all those who work in eldercare facilities and homes for those with disabilities and special needs will now be required to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to protect those in their care by mid-August.
Comment: Less than 6 weeks away. One can be fairly sure that side effects, self-isolation, as well as any resistance to this medical tyranny, will cause disruption to healthcare services that will likely result in unnecessary deaths.
All healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, who work in public and private hospitals and health clinics will also be required to get their shot by the first of September.
Since the country reopened earlier this summer, enclosed spaces, such as movie theaters and indoor sections of bars and restaurants, have remained closed.
The Prime Minister announced on Monday that those establishments will, however, reopen at the end of the week — but only for those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Comment: Chances are some of these threats are actually just another attempt to scare people into getting the vaccines, but, as in Israel, where this nefarious manouever was first trialed, it will probably have to be dropped due to a lack of compliance: Vaccine passports backfire - the case of Israel shows that
In order to prevent further spread of the virus, all patrons at bars, restaurants, clubs, and cafes will have to remain seated.
2,065 Covid-19 cases as vaccine starts for Greeks 15-17 years old
Additionally, vaccine appointments will open for young Greeks aged 15 to 17 on Thursday.
Greece's daily cases of Covid-19 remained elevated on Monday, as 2,065 total cases were recorded across the country.
Just 12 of Monday's total cases was identified during routine Covid-19 testing of tourists at the country's borders.
Currently, there are 139 patients with the coronavirus on ventilators in Greece.
Tragically, 10 people suffering from the coronavirus passed away in the country over the past 24-hour period.
Greece restricts dancing in bars and nightclubs
A crackdown on Greek nightclubs, bars and restaurants since July 8, which has made it illegal to stand, dance or mingle, is part of the Greek government's effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19.
Comment: One can only hope that glaringly nonsensical rules like these further expose this manufactured crisis for what it is.
But that doesn't mean the party is over — it's just gone underground, off the government's radar — as the party migrates to private villas that are accessed by paid invitation only.
Dancing or any kind of movement by customers in a nightclub, bar or restaurant has been severely restricted by the Greek government.
Customers are now required to remain seated at all catering venues. They are completely prohibited from standing, mingling or dancing together.
Currently the rules are three strikes and you are out. For a first violation, a Greek nightclub is issued a fine of almost $12,000 and will immediately close for seven days.
The second infraction is another $12,000 fine and closure for 15 days, effective immediately.
The third violation will close the venue for good, with both a hefty fine and their license to operate revoked. The issue has come to a fore on the Greek island of Mykonos, where thousands of revelers are now moving their parties to private homes to be rid of all coronavirus restrictions — while over 80% of these young people have not yet received the vaccine.
892 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Attica alone; 252 in Crete
Of the 2,065 new coronavirus cases recorded in Greece in the past 24 hours, 892 were located in Attica, home to the Greek capital city of Athens.
In the city of Athens, a total of 221 cases of Covid-19 were identified Monday.
A total of 252 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Crete, where the Delta variant has begun to spread.
Over 400,000 total cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Greece
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 440,872 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the country, including all those who have recovered from the virus.
Of the cases diagnosed in Greece in the past seven days, just 156 are associated with foreign travel and 1,874 have been linked to contact with a known case.
Of the 139 patients intubated currently, 85.6% are over the age of 70 or suffer from preexisting conditions. Their average age is 70.
Additionally, a total of 2,736 patients have been discharged from ICUs around the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
The 10 new deaths recorded on Monday bring the total number of fatalities in the country to 12,802; 95.2% of those who have passed away with Covid-19 were over the age of 70 or suffered from underlying health issues.
As of today, a total of 9.23 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered; there are 4.26 million Greek citizens who are now fully covered by the inoculations, amounting to 39.7% of the population.
