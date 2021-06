© RIA



Moscow to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination or negative test to visit bars & restaurants

Russia's human rights commissioner has said she is receiving a large number of appeals from citizens over new rules requiring many workers in public-facing jobs to sign up for coronavirus vaccines, amid a new spike in infections.Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova, the country's civil-liberties watchdog, told listeners to the Vesti FM radio station on Tuesday that she was concerned about the measures that have been imposed in Moscow, St Petersburg and in a number of other regions."I believe that pushing vaccinations in this way is a dishonest game - a dishonest action," she said. "Of course, the idea itself is correct, to protect society," Moskalkova added,Moskalkovashe said.Officials in Moscow published the order last week, as the city set a record for its maximum daily number of recorded Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.. Describing the epidemiological situation as "unfavorable," the city's top sanitary doctor, Elena Andreeva, warned that "there is an increase in the number of people who actively visit public places while sick," attending venues and using mass-transit systems.Defending the requirements for those serving the public to be vaccinated, the Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said that "ultimately, it's up to everyone to get vaccinated or not," he said. "You can protect yourself or hope that everything will work out... This is a personal matter... as long as you sit at home or in the country.""But when you go out into public places and come into contact with other people, willingly or unwillingly, you become an accomplice of the epidemiological process. This is the chain link for the spread of a dangerous virus," the mayor said."Moreover, if you work in an organization that serves a large circle of people, then in a pandemic it is definitely not only your own business, no matter what personal protective equipment you use," Sobyanin added.The measures, announced by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Tuesday, will require residents to scan a QR code before entering hospitality venues including eateries, food courts, pubs and other public spaces."The situation with the spread of Covid remains very difficult," Sobyanin said.The healthcare system is fully mobilized."From June 28, the system will become "mandatory for all restaurants and cafes that want to continue operating as usual."At the same time,, barring venues from having more than 500 customers on-site at any time.Officials have confirmed thatSimilar rules have been imposed in St. Petersburg and other Russian regions.However, the Kremlin has defended Sobyanin's decision, with presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it supported the new measures in response to a uniquely difficult epidemiological situation.