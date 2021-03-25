© TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS



Twenty-one of the 30 countries with available statistics had higher excess mortality than Sweden.

Sweden, which has shunned the strict, emerged from 2020 with a smaller increase in its overall mortality rate than most European countries, an analysis of official data sources showed.Infectious disease experts cautioned that the results could not be interpreted as evidence that lockdowns were unnecessary but acknowledged they may indicate Sweden's overall stance on fighting the pandemic had merits worth studying.amid rising coronavirus cases and high death tolls, moves that economists say will further delay economic recovery.focused on social distancing, good hygiene and targeted rules that have kept schools, restaurants and shops largely open - an approach that has sharply polarised Swedes butfrom much of the hit suffered elsewhere in Europe.Preliminary data from EU statistics agency Eurostat compiled by Reuters showedin 2020 than its average for the preceding four years. Countries that opted for several periods of strict lockdowns, such asThat analysis, which included an adjustment to account for differences in both the age structures and seasonal mortality patterns of countries analysed,, a largely unknown figure before the pandemic who became internationally known as the figurehead of the Swedish response, told Reuters he believed the data raised doubts about the use of lockdowns.he said."They may have had an effect in the short term, but when you look at it throughout the pandemic, you become more and more doubtful," said Tegnell, who has received both death threats and flowers as a token of appreciation.Other health experts warn that interpreting excess deaths data is fraught with risks of ignoring crucial variables."All of us have to be really careful interpreting death data connected with COVID-19, whatever its source - none of them are perfect," Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Britain's University of Edinburgh, told Reuters."They do raise a question about whether, in fact, Sweden's strategy was relatively successful. They certainly raise that question," he said, commenting on data first published in Swedish media and checked by Sweden's statistics office.Keith Neal, University of Nottingham professor in infectious diseases, also advised caution.He cited a range of factors such as the age structure and general health of a population, average household size and whether a country had megacity travel hubs as significant.Sweden's proportion of people aged over 80 was 5.1% at the start of 2019, lower than the EU average of 5.8% but on par with United Kingdom and higher than Norway and Denmark.Sweden's strategy has been heavily criticised by some at home and abroad for being reckless and not enough to protect vulnerable groups from the disease.However,, according to a recent survey.Sweden's government and health authority have conceded they failed to protect Sweden's elderly but maintained they did what they could to suppress the disease, while also taking general health of the population into account.