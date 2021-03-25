Infectious disease experts cautioned that the results could not be interpreted as evidence that lockdowns were unnecessary but acknowledged they may indicate Sweden's overall stance on fighting the pandemic had merits worth studying.
Comment: When supposed experts fail to see the obvious facts of a situation, it's clear that ideology is the driving force, not science.
In the past week, Germany and France have extended lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases and high death tolls, moves that economists say will further delay economic recovery.
Comment: With the above data at hand, it begs the question just why countries continue to enforce lockdowns that clearly don't work? And worse, because it's becoming hard to deny that they actually correlate with a higher death rate whilst also destroying the economy, which will lead to an even higher mortality rate in the long term: UK's lockdown extension will have "severe" economic impact
While many Europeans have accepted lockdowns as a last resort given the failure to get the pandemic under control with other methods, the moves have in recent months prompted street protests in London, Amsterdam and elsewhere.
Comment: Planet in protest: BLM in Belgium, pro-freedom marchers in the Hague, currency clashes in Lebanon, Argentina's president mobbed, 39 people killed in Myanmar riots
Sweden, meanwhile, has mostly relied on voluntary measures focused on social distancing, good hygiene and targeted rules that have kept schools, restaurants and shops largely open - an approach that has sharply polarised Swedes but spared the economy from much of the hit suffered elsewhere in Europe.
Preliminary data from EU statistics agency Eurostat compiled by Reuters showed Sweden had 7.7% more deaths in 2020 than its average for the preceding four years. Countries that opted for several periods of strict lockdowns, such as Spain and Belgium, had so-called excess mortality of 18.1% and 16.2% respectively.
Twenty-one of the 30 countries with available statistics had higher excess mortality than Sweden. However, Sweden did much worse than its Nordic neighbours, with Denmark registering just 1.5% excess mortality and Finland 1.0%. Norway had no excess mortality at all in 2020.
Sweden's excess mortality also came out at the low end of the spectrum in a separate tally of Eurostat and other data released by the UK's Office for National Statistics last week.
That analysis, which included an adjustment to account for differences in both the age structures and seasonal mortality patterns of countries analysed, placed Sweden 18th in a ranking of 26. Poland, Spain and Belgium were at the top.
Sweden's Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, a largely unknown figure before the pandemic who became internationally known as the figurehead of the Swedish response, told Reuters he believed the data raised doubts about the use of lockdowns.
"I think people will probably think very carefully about these total shutdowns, how good they really were," he said.
"They may have had an effect in the short term, but when you look at it throughout the pandemic, you become more and more doubtful," said Tegnell, who has received both death threats and flowers as a token of appreciation.
Comment: It's becoming clear that lockdowns will cause a number of unintended, and deadly, consequences: British Covid modellers predict 'severe flu next winter because lockdowns prevented usual herd immunity'
Other health experts warn that interpreting excess deaths data is fraught with risks of ignoring crucial variables.
"All of us have to be really careful interpreting death data connected with COVID-19, whatever its source - none of them are perfect," Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Britain's University of Edinburgh, told Reuters.
"They do raise a question about whether, in fact, Sweden's strategy was relatively successful. They certainly raise that question," he said, commenting on data first published in Swedish media and checked by Sweden's statistics office.
Keith Neal, University of Nottingham professor in infectious diseases, also advised caution.
He cited a range of factors such as the age structure and general health of a population, average household size and whether a country had megacity travel hubs as significant.
Sweden's proportion of people aged over 80 was 5.1% at the start of 2019, lower than the EU average of 5.8% but on par with United Kingdom and higher than Norway and Denmark.
Sweden's population is also generally healthier than the EU average with a life expectancy at 82.6 years in 2018, compared to an average 81.0 years in EU.
Comment: Which means that locking people in their homes and denying them all the things that help keep them healthy - police raiding gyms as just one obvious example - is only going to put them more at risk: Firearms officers descend on gym for staying open despite lockdown orders in Merseyside, UK
Sweden's strategy has been heavily criticised by some at home and abroad for being reckless and not enough to protect vulnerable groups from the disease.
However, 43% of Swedes have high or very high confidence in how the pandemic is being handled, while 30% have low or very low confidence, according to a recent survey.
Sweden's government and health authority have conceded they failed to protect Sweden's elderly but maintained they did what they could to suppress the disease, while also taking general health of the population into account.
Comment: Countries that locked down failed their elderly and vulnerable many more times worse: 'Avoidable deaths': Do Not Resuscitate orders issued AGAIN - People with learning disabilities targeted during second lockdown
Sweden's official COVID-19 death toll is more than 13,000, although some people may have died from other causes than the disease.
Comment: Sweden is not the only example, there are numerous other countries that either didn't lockdown or did so only briefly and who have emerged from the coronavirus scare, by all metrics, in much, much better shape. Meanwhile the vast majority of Western nations continue to reimpose lockdowns, because apparently a year of lockdowns has failed to achieve what they claimed would only be '3 weeks to flatten the curve':