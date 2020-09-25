© Reuters



The law will not specify exactly which crimes can be committed.

Court challenge

27 plots foiled

Which agencies will be able to authorise secret crimes?

MI5 and other intelligence bodies

Police forces and the National Crime agency

Immigration and Border Officers

HM Revenue and Customs, Serious Fraud Office

UK military forces

Ministry of Justice (investigations in prisons)

Competition and Markets Authority, Environment Agency, Financial Conduct Authority, Food Standards Agency, Gambling Commission and Medicines and Healthcare Regulation Authority