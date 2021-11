the single greatest legislative threat to British liberties in our lifetime

She's done it very quietly. Away from prying eyes, in the parts of parliament which journalists don't pay much attention to, Priti Patel. The Government waited until the final stages of a bill's legislative process and then, leaving reporters and human rights groups very little time to raise the alarm.The mechanism she's used is the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill , which first went before the Commons in March for its initial debate, and is now being turned into something even more alarming in the House of Lords.The bill was already a stunningly draconian piece of legislation. One of its chief provisions was- the police power was triggered.At the time, the so-called libertarians on the Tory benches voted with the Government . Figures like Philip Davies, David Davis and Steve Baker, who had spent the preceding months warning of the tyranny of anti-Covid measures, were suddenly silent when it came to an assault on protest. Instead, they waved away concerns, saying that the more alarming aspects of the bill could be addressed later in committee stage - the part of a bill's life when it is supposed to be combed over by parliamentarians.In fact, the opposite has happened. new provisions . And now, as it goes through committee stage in the Lords, these new powers are being heaped on it, turning it intoThe first mechanism is stop and search. Under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 , police can use this power if they have "reasonable grounds for suspecting" someone is carrying certain items or something which could be used to violate certain laws, like burglary or theft. Patel is massively expanding the kinds of laws which might be included.It's carte blanche for invasive police action against activists.Patel then appears to take direct aim at the Insulate Britain protests. Amendment 319CAmendment 319D criminalises the obstruction of "major transport works", including roads, rail lines or airport runways. Amendment 319A creates. It targets anyone who attaches themselves to "a person, to an object or to land". These all come withInsulate Britain protestors supergluing themselves to a road are the clear target, but, or to the disabled activists who chained their wheelchairs to traffic lights over benefits cuts.This is: chaining yourself to public property and blocking roads. It's what the Suffragettes did . It's what anti-war demonstrators do. Only last month, activists managed to stop a deportation flight after blocking the road in front of a detention centre. Now all these tactics will be illegal.But the most far-reaching and alarming part of the legislation is calledAn SDPO is basically a protest Asbo. It can be imposed on. This category alone is extremely broad. It potentially applies, under the provisions of the bill itself, to the examples above - possessing superglue near a demonstration, or holding hands during a protest.But even that is not enough. Amendment 342M.2.iii allows it to be imposed on people whose activities "were likely to result in serious disruption". In other words,They must "present themselves to a particular person at a particular place at... particular times on particular days".Someone who used their social media account to promote a demonstration could be found in breach of the order. The SDPOs are a full-scale assault on the individual's human rights. And they can apply even if they've never been convicted of a crime.It's hard to remember a piece of legislation in this country which provided such a far-reaching threat to our freedoms. Certainly nothing in the Thatcher or Blair period comes anywhere close to what we're seeing here. This is a direct challenge to the right of assembly and free expression.It is, without hyperbole or caveat, a piece of law which would sit more easily in a dictatorship than a democracy. You'd expect to see it in Belarus But instead we're seeing it here, under a home secretary who is now so authoritarian she poses an existential threat to British liberty.