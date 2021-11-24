Offenders whose crimes lead to the death of an emergency service worker in the line of duty will receive mandatory life sentences under a new law brought about after the death of a police officer, Andrew Harper.The ruling, announced by the government,. She previously said she was "outraged" by the sentences handed to the three teenagers responsible for his death.The new legislation, named Harper's law, will make it on to the statute books throughHarper said: "It's been a long journey and a lot of hard work. I know Andrew would be proud to see Harper's law reach this important milestone."Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were jailed for 13 years for the manslaughter of PC Harper, 28. Long, the leader of the group, admitted manslaughter, while his passengers, Cole and Bowers, were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey. The jury cleared all three of murder.in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on the night of 15 August 2019.The sentences prompted Lissie Harper to lobby the government to better protect emergency services workers, a definition that includes police officers, National Crime Agency officers, prison officers, custody officers, firefighters and paramedics.Announcing the intended law change,I pay tribute to Lissie Harper's remarkable campaign. This government is on the side of victims and their families and we want our emergency services to know that we'll always have their back."Priti Patel, the home secretary, said: "PC Andrew Harper's killing was shocking. As well as a committed police officer, he was a husband and a son. It is with thanks to the dedication of Lissie, and his family, that I am proud to be able to honour Andrew's life by introducing Harper's law."Lissie Harper said that emergency services workers "require extra protection" as they "are put at risk and into the depths of danger" on a regular basis. She hopes Harper's law will provide that protection and said she was "delighted" at the law change.